Amanda Olesen pens Norse warrior's coming of age journey amidst succession crisis
Viking Adventures Unfold in "Drengr"UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After her father's demise Adania Ulfdottir is thrust into the leadership of the Wolf Clan while their rivals encroach upon them. Amanda Olesen's "Drengr" chronicles these interesting times, with an exciting narrative that blends Viking lore, elements of fantasy as well as romance.
Unsure of herself, Adania gathers the higher ranking members of the Wolf Clan to confer with them and determine that she is leading them in the right way, preparing themselves for the coming conflict, even as she grieves the loss of her father. He has passed into Valhalla, but if she fails her people, more may join him in the halls of the afterlife.
Raid after raid causes her to lose confidence, the gauntlet chips away at her mental fortitude, causing her to charge in rage at the leader of the approaching attackers, the chief of the Dragon Clan, Bynjolf Drekkin. She has prepared for this moment, undertaking rigorous training and even guidance from the gods in the form of prescient dreams. But she encounters an unexpected surprise upon meeting the man himself. Now the fate of both the Wolf Clan and the Dragon Clan may be in jeopardy due to this momentous meeting.
Olesen draws from her passion for history, research into Viking lore, as well as her pursuit as a medieval reenactor and Dungeons & Dragons experience to pen a tale of excitement, romance and derring-do that will engage and enthrall fantasy and historical aficionados alike.
About the Author
Amanda Olesen is a mother and a medieval reenactor who lives in Oklahoma with her husband and two kids. She loves history and research, music, the arts, writing, spending time with her family, and playing tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons.
