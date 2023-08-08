HEI Civil Holds First Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, Providing Resources to Hometown Heroes
HEI Civil supports Castle Rock's heroes with charitable contributions to the Douglas County Veterans Monument FoundationCASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company renowned for its unwavering commitment to community welfare, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its first charity golf tournament. The event, held on June 28, 2023, served as a remarkable opportunity for HEI Civil to demonstrate its strong dedication to honoring the brave men and women who have selflessly served our country. The tournament generated $90,518.22 in proceeds, which will benefit the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation, empowering the organization to continue its vital mission of paying homage to our nation's heroes, by providing resources to our own hometown heroes, our veterans.
The charity golf tournament, hosted at The Ridge at Castle Pines, was an inspiring event where participants and sponsors from the local community and beyond united for a common cause. Not only did it provide an enjoyable day of golfing, but it also allowed the attendees to show their unwavering support for the veterans and their families who have made immense sacrifices for our country.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our sponsors, especially our Title Sponsor, Holcim, as well as our volunteers whose generous support made this event possible," said Justin Curphy, Vice President of Project Management and Estimating at HEI Civil. "At HEI Civil, we strongly believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. Through this event, with the support of Holcim and other sponsors, we aimed to honor the valor and sacrifice of our veterans while also supporting the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation, an organization that shares our dedication to preserving their legacy and providing resources to our own hometown heroes."
The Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation, a respected and cherished nonprofit organization, plays a crucial role in preserving the memory of servicemen and women who have defended our nation's freedom. Through the funds raised by HEI Civil's charity golf tournament, in partnership with Holcim and other sponsors, the foundation will be able to further its initiatives, including the construction and maintenance of memorials, educational programs and support services for veterans in need.
"We were honored to be a part of this event and to be the beneficiaries of HEI Civil's overwhelming generosity! My team was impressed, welcomed by everyone, and treated with appreciation by all involved. The volunteers were phenomenal and friendly. The golfers were generous and willing to support our cause, we were humbled beyond words." said Jarrod Wildman, Chairman at the Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation.
The success of this first charity golf tournament would not have been possible without the generous contributions from all the sponsors, participants and volunteers who dedicated their time and resources to make this event a resounding success.
HEI Civil remains resolute in its commitment to bettering the community and honoring those who have served our country. The company looks forward to future initiatives that will continue to foster a stronger, more caring community that pays tribute to its heroes.
About HEI Civil:
HEI Civil is a prominent heavy civil construction company that has been at the forefront of shaping Colorado for the last 50 years. With a focus on safety, production and client service, HEI Civil has consistently delivered outstanding projects while also actively engaging in their community.
About Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation:
The Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans and their families. Through various programs and initiatives, the foundation ensures that the legacy of these brave individuals is preserved and cherished.
