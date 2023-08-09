Interzoid Unleashes the Power of Generative AI for Superior Data Matching

Interzoid Cloud Data Quality

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Interzoid, a pioneer in Cloud-based data quality technology, is the first to leverage the capabilities of Generative AI, a subset of Artificial Intelligence utilizing Large Language Models (LLMs), to dramatically improve the consistency, quality, and usability of data. This development allows customers to derive greater value from their applications and database investments.

Interzoid’s novel approach to improving data quality utilizing Generative AI dramatically improves data accuracy and usability across an organization’s strategic, proprietary data assets.

Bob Brauer, CEO and Founder of Interzoid said, “Many of our customers at first think they only have a few inconsistencies and misspellings for a given organization name within their databases. Using Interzoid’s AI enhanced matching technology, they typically discover that they actually have hundreds. This is a serious threat to the accuracy of Analytics, Reporting, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Communications, and other data-centric initiatives.”

Interzoid's Cloud Data Matching APIs, which serve as the foundation of its Cloud Data Connect platform, can be seamlessly integrated into any programming language or development environment with just a few lines of code. Cloud Data Connect enables customers to utilize these same Generative AI-enhanced APIs using their own datasets within a variety of database platforms including Databricks, Snowflake, AWS RDS, Google Cloud SQL, Microsoft Azure SQL, and more. Analysis can begin within these Cloud database platforms in minutes.

Generative AI employs sophisticated algorithms to decipher vast data volumes, understanding patterns within human language and discerning the context and associations among data entities. This cutting-edge technology ushers in a new level of data precision, accuracy, and efficiency for Interzoid's customers.

To experience the future of data management firsthand, and to sign up for a free trial, visit www.interzoid.com.