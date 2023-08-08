Syncfusion Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Finance Analytics, 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc . , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that it has been named a sample vendor of embedded analytics in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Finance Analytics, 2023.



In the report, Gartner says, “Embedding analytics and data science functionalities (predictive and prescriptive analytics) within websites or business applications via APIs reduce change management and increase analytics adoption close to decision points.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a sample vendor in the Gartner 2023 Hype Cycle for Finance Analytics, 2023,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We know that professionals in finance are inundated by large amounts of dynamic data daily. In our opinion, by utilizing embedded analytics to centralize key metrics within a user’s natural workflow, companies can harness crucial financial data to drive real-time, data-driven insights.”

Syncfusion believes that the unique value of embedded analytics is that it puts a company’s data to work within the day-to-day applications that the company already employs. The company also understands the value that AI unlocks for individuals and businesses within the BI landscape. For example, finance departments utilize AI to analyze extensive data, identify trends and anomalies, and make informed financial decisions. It aids in automating processes like fraud detection, risk management, and financial transactions, decreasing the risk of losses.

Syncfusion’s embedded analytics platform, Bold BI , is a business intelligence platform that provides actionable insights to empower data-driven decision-making. Bold BI also:

Provides a rich, interactive dashboard editor for easily creating stunning, cutting-edge visual dashboards within existing applications.

Supports integration with more than 150 data sources, including PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, files (Excel and CSV), and Google Sheets.

Encourages collaboration with all stakeholders, regardless of technological expertise.

Makes critical business data immediately digestible with customizable, real-time visual dashboards.

Assists users with Syncfusion’s acclaimed, industry-leading customer service, sample dashboards specifically designed for finance, and frequent product enhancements.



In the journey from raw data to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI gets clients to actionable insights in record speed.

In addition to the Hype Cycle for Finance Analytics, the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Embedded Analytics also named Syncfusion a representative vendor. For more information on the rich feature set provided by Bold BI, visit boldbi.com/features . To try Bold BI for yourself, download the free trial .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

