Author coaching - support for writing non-fiction books
Authors who have the dream of writing a non-fiction book can now call on professional support.
Every person has a story.”WIPPERFUERTH, NRW, GERMANY, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author coaches offer individual coaching and accompany aspiring authors on their way to publishing their own nonfiction book.
Writing a nonfiction book requires not only extensive knowledge and expertise in a particular field, but also the ability to convey that knowledge in an engaging and understandable way. This is where an author coach comes in. An experienced coach can help structure ideas, optimize the writing process, and assist in getting the most out of one's book project.
Mirjam Saeger, author, ghostwriter and coach, has already accompanied the creation of more than 50 non-fiction books and supports aspiring German-speaking authors in writing their own works. She emphasizes the importance of an individual and authentic approach when writing non-fiction: "Every person has a story and many coaches, trainers and consultants (m/f/d) have valuable knowledge that they can use to help others solve challenges and change their lives for the better. However, the coaching market in particular is currently flooded with self-proclaimed experts. In this market, an authentic book written with the target audience in mind means a unique selling point, shows true expertise and inspires trust, especially since more and more books written by artificial intelligence are flooding the market."
Although writing a nonfiction book is an individual journey, there are some basic steps authors should follow. The principle of "plan first, write later" is a tried-and-true approach that ensures that the book project is well thought out in all processes before embarking on writing and subsequent publication. A good author should also have in mind the goal of informing, inspiring, or otherwise adding value to their readers.
Author coaching enables aspiring writers to turn their creative ideas into professional and well-structured nonfiction. With the support of experienced coaches, they can realize their full potential and successfully convey their message to their audience.
