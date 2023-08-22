Relayz Completes its Seed Funding Round to Accelerate the Future of Decentralized Communication
Relayz, forefront of decentralized privacy communication network successfully raised a seed funding roundLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Relayz Network is thrilled to announce that it has successfully raised a seed funding round that saw participation from a diverse group of investors, including a grant from the NEAR Foundation, Geekcartel, K24 Ventures, Galxe, Israel Blockchain Association, Cogitent Ventures, Bitscale Capital, and Lucidblue.
Relayz is at the forefront of decentralized communications, building a privacy-first, highly secure, scalable, and censorship-resistant infrastructure for Web3. Our first dApp, Relayz Meet, is a testament to our commitment to privacy and security in the digital communication space.
In addition to this, we are currently testing the Relzay testnet "RelyNet". RelyNet is an integral part of our vision for a truly decentralized network. It is designed to allow anyone to become a node operator, further decentralizing the network and enhancing its resilience and security.
"This funding round will enable us to accelerate our mission of providing a decentralized communication infrastructure that respects user privacy and ensures secure, high-quality communication. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors, who share our vision for a more secure and private digital communication landscape," said FM, CEO and co-founder of Relayz
We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our journey in building a truly decentralized communication network. Stay tuned for more updates and thank you for your continued support.
