Relayz Completes its Seed Funding Round to Accelerate the Future of Decentralized Communication

Relayz, forefront of decentralized privacy communication network successfully raised a seed funding round

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Relayz Network is thrilled to announce that it has successfully raised a seed funding round that saw participation from a diverse group of investors, including a grant from the NEAR Foundation, Geekcartel, K24 Ventures, Galxe, Israel Blockchain Association, Cogitent Ventures, Bitscale Capital, and Lucidblue.Relayz is at the forefront of decentralized communications, building a privacy-first, highly secure, scalable, and censorship-resistant infrastructure for Web3. Our first dApp, Relayz Meet, is a testament to our commitment to privacy and security in the digital communication space.In addition to this, we are currently testing the Relzay testnet " RelyNet ". RelyNet is an integral part of our vision for a truly decentralized network. It is designed to allow anyone to become a node operator, further decentralizing the network and enhancing its resilience and security."This funding round will enable us to accelerate our mission of providing a decentralized communication infrastructure that respects user privacy and ensures secure, high-quality communication. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investors, who share our vision for a more secure and private digital communication landscape," said FM, CEO and co-founder of RelayzWe are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our journey in building a truly decentralized communication network. Stay tuned for more updates and thank you for your continued support.