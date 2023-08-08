PYROCHILL Solutions Offers 1 Million Shares of Common Stock to Accredited Investors via a Reg D 506(c) Capital Raise
The company’s products deliver a breakthrough in fire extinguishing agents and fire retardants for wildfire, industry and community.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc., exclusive manufacturer and distributor of PYROCHILL formulations, a family of non-toxic, PFAS-free, fire extinguishing and fire-retardant products, announced today that the company is undertaking a capital raise, offering shares to accredited investors under the Regulation D 506(c) rule pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933. The company is offering up to 1 million shares of common stock, priced at $1 per share, with a minimum of 1,000 shares.
Founded in 2020, PYROCHILL Solutions manufactures three lines of PYROCHILL products:
• PYROCHILL Wildfire formulations - for use in wildfire extinguishing and perimeter fire-retardant applications;
• PYROCHILL Industry - for use in building materials, paint/coatings applications and fire-prone workplaces;
• PYROCHILL Business, Community and Home - for use in perimeter treatment, ceiling-mounted home/business extinguishing devices, and consumer-use fire retardant sprays.
“Given the realities of climate change, wildfires will only become more frequent and intense in the coming years, said PYROCHIILL Solutions President and CEO Jennifer Piniaha. “Our products are not only highly effective for extinguishing and preventing many types of fires; they are environmentally friendly. We’re excited to open the company to private, accredited investors, which will allow us to further build our infrastructure and deliver much-needed fire extinguishing and prevention solutions that are highly effective and safe.”
PYROCHILL Solutions is the only fire extinguishing agent and fire retardant manufacturer whose entire ingredient line is listed on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Safer Chemical Ingredient List (SCIL), and is 100% volatile organic compound (VOC)-free.
The fire defense company’s fundraising initiative comes amid a record-setting year for wildfires. This year, Canadian wildfires have destroyed 25 million acres and polluted skies across a wide swath of North America. Over the past decade, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Forest Service have nearly doubled their budgets for fighting wildfires.
Additionally, local fire departments, facing staffing shortages and first responder health concerns, are looking to invest in better and safer technologies for fire prevention and firefighting to aid in fire extinguishing, ensure the health and safety of firefighters and civilians, and maximize prevention strategies in their communities.
PYROCHILL products received a Class A rating for fire extinguishing/prevention and have been Green Seal verified.
About PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc.
PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc., a Colorado-based corporation, is the manufacturer of PYROCHILL, a non-toxic, biodegradable, 100% VOC free, fire inhibitor. Unlike most flame retardants that merely delay the amount of time before something catches on fire, PYROCHILL is a fire inhibitor and fire extinguishing product. PYROCHILL combines fire extinguishing and prevention properties, preventing treated materials from combusting into flames, and extinguishing fire safely and effectively. Learn more at www.pyrochill.com
For more information:
PYROCHILL Solutions Inc., 102 S Tejon St, #1100, Colorado Springs, CO, info@pyrochill.com, 800-961-2456
In Europe and the UK:
AZ SERVIZI GENERALI SRL, Via Merli 56, 29121 Piacenza (PC), info@azservizigenerali.com +39 0523 044989
Investor Relations
PYROCHILL Solutions, Inc.
investorrelations@pyrochill.com