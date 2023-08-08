ALL EYES ON MERIDIAN BARRIERS AT APPLETON MILE OF MUSIC FESTIVAL

Archer Barriers at Mile of Music in Appleton, WI Beam Gate at Mile of Music in Appleton, WI

CITY INCREASES SECURITY FOR CONCERTGOERS

This is just another level of safety in case of vehicle assaults, vehicle accidents or maybe a situation where an impaired driver loses control of his or her car.” — Sergeant John Ostermeyer

APPLETON, WI, US, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with a host of new artists at the annual Appleton Mile of Music Festival there was also a new perimeter security plan in place for concertgoers.

Appleton Police Department went to extraordinary lengths this year by bringing in Meridian Rapid Defense Group to ensure the safety of the 80,000 people attending the popular weekend event.

Meridian’s Archer 1200 mobile Barriers were placed at several pedestrian entry points to the entertainment areas. The security set-up was featured on the WLUK Fox 11 nightly news.

Sergeant John Ostermeyer told Fox 11, “This is just another level of safety in case of vehicle assaults, vehicle accidents or maybe a situation where an impaired driver loses control of his or her car.”

The Archer 1200 Barrier replaces the older more cumbersome concrete or water barriers which often act as more of an obstruction for crowds trying to get into an event. In contrast, the Archer 1200’s, approved by the Department of Homeland Security, are placed in such a way they allow free access for the fans, yet they are a solid steel defense against an out-of-control car or truck.

To highlight the strength and stopping power of the barriers, Fox 11 included footage of Archer 1200 Barriers being crash tested. Viewers saw how a speeding car was brought to a dead stop within a short distance.

“We’ve seen a big increase in demand for our barriers ever since the November 2019 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack,” said Eric Alms, President of Meridian Rapid Defense Group. In that attack a man drove his vehicle onto the parade route killing six people and injuring 62 others.

“What’s happening, not only in Wisconsin, but nationwide, is that all of law enforcement is getting very focused on a better level of protection for crowded spaces. Seeing the Archer 1200’s at the Mile of Music, which are the strongest, pure mobile vehicle barriers in the world, it is easy to understand why so many cities and police departments are now making it their barrier of choice,” said Mr. Alms.

Event organizer Dave Willems was happy to see the extra precautions in place. “I think they’re a huge addition because with the barriers, the things you can do visually, really help. You want people to know that there are efforts being made to keep them safe. And then there’s the fact that this year we have made those extra plans.”

Appleton resident, Tarynn Johnson, told Fox 11 seeing the barriers made her feel better about attending the festival. "When the barriers are there, it gives you the idea that there is safety and there is a police presence on the different side streets," said Ms. Johnson.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

Meridian Crash Test Video