RMR & Associates accepted for renewed membership into Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust
Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust is a vetted community for top business decision-makers in Greater Washington.
We are thrilled to renew our membership with Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust”POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn Sachs, RMR & Associates, Inc., a respected business owner well-known for her insight and keen knowledge of marketing techniques, has been accepted for renewed membership into Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust, a vetted community for influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in Greater Washington.
Robyn Sachs was chosen for membership by the Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust selection committee due to her experience, leadership, and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. With Robyn Sachs as President & CEO, RMR has earned a reputation for aggressive campaigns that produce measurable results for a diverse client base.
“The Washington area’s thriving business community is powered by leaders like Robyn Sachs,” said Peter Abrahams, president, and publisher of the Washington Business Journal. “We’re honored to be creating a space where the region’s business influencers come together to increase their impact on the community, build their businesses and connect with and strengthen one another.”
As a member, Robyn Sachs will continue to have opportunities to contribute articles to the Washington Business Journal website and participate alongside fellow members in Expert Panels. She will connect and collaborate with a vetted network of local leaders in a members-only directory and a private forum on the group’s mobile app. Robyn Sachs will also benefit from leadership and business coaching, an executive profile on the Washington Business Journal website, ongoing support from the community’s concierge team, and receive a complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel,
lifestyle, and business benefits program.
“We are thrilled to renew our membership with Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust,” says Robyn Sachs. “We’ve experienced great value in the collaboration with others in the business community over these past years of membership and our continued participation will help RMR further cement our leadership role in the industry.”
The Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust team is honored to continue our connection with Robyn Sachs and looks forward to helping her elevate her personal brand, strengthen her circle of trusted advisors and position herself to further impact the Washington business community and beyond.
About Business Journals Leadership Trust
Washington Business Journal Leadership Trust is a part of Business Journals Leadership Trust — a collective of vetted networks of influential business leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs in your community. Membership is based on an application and selection committee review. Benefits include private online forums, the opportunity to publish insights on the local bizjournals.com, business, and executive coaching, and a dedicated concierge team. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit trust.bizjournals.com.
About RMR & Associates
Headquartered in Potomac, MD, RMR & Associates, Inc. (RMR), has been addressing the unique needs of clients serving commercial, B2B, B2G, B2C, government, non-profit, financial services, and IT sectors for more than 25 years. RMR's integrated marketing includes public relations, social media, advertising, direct mail, media buying, list rental, website design, and interactive marketing. RMR's unique national experience and knowledge base has helped to build an extensive network of key contacts among venture capitalists, key organizations, and key business leaders. With more than 500 product and company rollouts and repositionings, RMR has garnered results for local, national, and international clients such as AOL, Telogy Networks (acquired by Texas Instruments), and consumer accounts such as Subway, .ORG, House Buyers of America, the Public Interest Registry, Coakley Realty, and AAFMAA.
For more information on RMR, please contact Lana Sansur at RMR & Associates, Inc., 1201 Seven Locks Road, Suite 360, Potomac, MD, 20854, by phone at (301) 230-0045 ext. 440 or by e-mail at lsansur@rmr.com. General information can be obtained by accessing the Web site at www.rmr.com. You can also find out more about RMR on our Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/rmrassociates) or our Twitter Page (https://twitter.com/rmrassociates).
