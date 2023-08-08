Soccer 5 ® USA becomes official pitch partner to SOCCEREX in Miami - "GET IN THE GAME!"
Come visit us in Miami at SOCCEREX where we have designed, and will be installing, managing and operating one of our 5G Soccer 5 ® USA pitches
Jon and Mac and all the SOCCEREX team have been great to work with and were every involved in the design and ops process - and they are bringing some great ideas, workshops and play to the field"MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Super excited to be designing, installing and operating an exact mini replica of one of our Soccer 5 ® USA 5G pitches at SOCCEREX MIAMI this November.
— Alan Georgeson
Expect some Get In The Game! has fun action and Some Very Special Guests with all that's going on in Miami, MLS and soccer in general.
Alan Georgeson, co founder Soccer 5 ® commented, "Jon and Mac and all the SOCCEREX team have been great to work with and were every involved in the design and ops process - and they are bringing some great ideas, workshops and play to the field".
Scott Georgeson added "with the incredible start to the MESSI era in Miami and South Florida and all that's going on in with the WWC and the women's game in general, coupled with WC2026 not too far away, it is a sensational time for Soccer 5 ® and we have also recently launched the franchise to keep up with the demand for small sided soccer centers all across the country".
About Soccer 5® USA
Soccer 5 ® designs, builds and operates top quality small sided soccer centers in prime parks real estate, often re-energizing under-utilized spaces with up to 1 million regular players and families enjoying playing and watching year-round soccer
About Soccer 5 ®Franchise
Soccer 5 ® has launched the franchise system to keep up with demand for growth and to welcome franchisees and communities around the country in to the Soccer 5 family, offering play for all ages and abilities in our unique 5G state of the art centers.
