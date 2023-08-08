Submit Release
Cortez Gilliams Production LLC Is Set To Host New Actors Workshop

Award winning Acting Coach And Director Cortez Gilliams

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cortez Gilliams Production is getting ready to start there New Actors Workshop that will take place in Hollywood, Atlanta, Tennessee. Gilliams is an award-winning actor, director and writer perhaps best known for broadway and Television hit shows like the LionKing and the color purple on Broadway an Tv hit shows BMF STARZ and RAP SHIT HBO MAX.

"I'm really excited to be starting my new workshop," Gilliams said. "I'm looking forward to working with a lot of talented people and helping them hone their craft."

The workshop will focus on helping actors develop their skills and confidence in front of the camera. Gilliams will also be offering his expertise on the business side of things, sharing his knowledge of the industry and how to navigate it.

"I want to help people achieve their dreams of being working actors," Gilliams said. "There's a lot of competition out there, and I want to give people the tools they need to succeed."

The workshop will run for six weeks, and interested participants can apply by emailing info@hollywoodcastingfilm.com.

