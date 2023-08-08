Experience The Howl-O-Ween Magic

Puppe Love

Unleash A Pup's Spirit with Spellbinding Costumes

Check out Elliroo's Blog on capturing Instagram-worthy photos of pets in Halloween costumes. It can be an excellent bonding experience and fun during the Halloween season.” — Victoria Marshall

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elliroo & Co., a modern dog boutique, is thrilled to announce the release of 50 highly anticipated dog costumes just in time for Halloween 2023. As a leader in the pet industry, Elliroo & Co. continues to cater to the unique needs of pet owners, ensuring that pets can participate in the festivities with style and flair.

These 50 dog costumes have been meticulously designed and crafted to ensure maximum comfort and novelty for a four-legged companion. With a wide range of options available, pet owners can now transform their dogs into adorable characters, spooky creatures, or popular icons. From superheroes to witches, there's something that will surely amaze everyone.

In line with the company's commitment to quality, all dog costumes are made from premium materials, guaranteeing durability and ease of wear. Each costume is designed with attention to detail, ensuring a perfect fit so furry friends can fully enjoy the Halloween experience. “Back by popular demand are the 3-D Turtle, Bumble Bee, Caterpillar, and Spider costumes,” said Victoria Marshall, owner of Elliroo & Co. “We also have an adorable costume named ‘Indiana Bones’ which we anticipate will be a best seller this year due to the newly released Indiana Jones movie sequel.”

American Brand Dog Costumes

Elliroo & Co. takes pride in providing authentic American-brand dog products. Not only are they fun and vibrant, but the quality and comfort are also unparalleled. The price of pet costumes range from $24.00 - $70.00. This year Elliroo & Co. has partnered with American Brands: Boss, Pet Life, Puppe Love, and Mirage Pets.

To explore an exciting range of dog costumes and make this Halloween unforgettable for any and all pets, visit www.elliroosc.com. Please join Elliroo & Co. in celebrating the spirit of Halloween with a fantastic collection of costumes, designed exclusively for furry companions while giving back to the animal community.

ABOUT

Elliroo & Co. is an on-line dog boutique that aims to blend style, quality, and utility in the accessories and apparel offered for dogs and their humans, while also making meaningful contributions to animal non-profit organizations. The company pledges to contribute 10% of net sales to an animal non-profit organization, selected by the public.