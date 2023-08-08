OPC Server Market Current Scenario and Future Prospects | Siemens, Emerson, ABB, Matrikon
The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global OPC Server Market Current Size, Development and Forecast" with 65+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status (2023-2029). Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, Emerson, ABB, Matrikon, OMRON Corporation, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Takebishi Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic, Kepware, Advantech, Sartorius, Softing Industrial Automation.
Definition:
OPC is a widely used industrial communication protocol that allows data to be exchanged freely between devices and control software from different vendors. PLCs on the factory floor, RTUs in the field, HMI stations, and software applications on desktop PCs can all transmit data using an OPC server. The OPC server is a program that translates the hardware communication protocol used by a PLC into the OPC protocol. The OPC client software is a program that connects to the hardware, such as an HMI. OPC server has resulted in better collaboration between technology providers and end users. OPC server has aided automation companies in developing completely open solutions, giving consumers additional options in their automation applications. In the industry, this is an exciting period. Automation specialists all over the world have realized the benefits of adopting OPC into their industrial applications due to interoperability, open solutions, and freedom of choice. OPC stands for open connection in industrial automation and the business systems that support it. The design and maintenance of non-proprietary open standards specifications ensures interoperability. The COM/DCOM technologies established the foundation for software development.
Market Trends:
• Rapid Advancement in the Areas of IIoT is Accelerating the Trend of OPC Server
• Emergence of the 5G Mobile Communications Standard Accelerated the M2M Communication Possibilities, Building Automation
Market Drivers:
• Increased Use of Web-Based HMIS or Web-Based Panels in the Industrial Sector
• Rise of OPC UA in OPC Technology is Driving the Market
• Growing Prevalence of Smart Factory
Market Opportunities:
• Rapid Digitalization among Several Business Verticals are some of the Prominent Factors, Which are Driving the Growth of the OPC Server Market
• Growing Popularity of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Due to 4.0 and other Digital Technologies, Furt
Browse market information, tables, and figures extent in-depth TOC on OPC Server Market by Application (Data Transportation, Process and Quality Control, Device Diagnostics, Condition Monitoring, Asset Management, Factory Automation), by Product Type (OPC DA (Data Access) Servers, OPC HDA (Historical Data Access) Servers, OPC A&E (Alarms and Events) Servers, OPC UA (United Architecture) Servers), Business scope and Outlook – Estimate to 2029.
At last, all parts of the Global OPC Server Market are quantitatively also subjectively valued to think about the Global just as regional markets equally. This market study presents basic data and true figures about the market giving a deep analysis of this market based on market trends, market drivers, constraints, and its future prospects. The report supplies the worldwide monetary challenge with the help of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.
On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:
Global OPC Server Market By Application/End-User (Value and Volume from 2023E to 2029) : Data Transportation, Process and Quality Control, Device Diagnostics, Condition Monitoring, Asset Management, Factory Automation
Market By Type (Value and Volume from 2023 to 2029): OPC DA (Data Access) Servers, OPC HDA (Historical Data Access) Servers, OPC A&E (Alarms and Events) Servers, OPC UA (United Architecture) Servers
Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of OPC Server in these regions, from 2018 to 2029 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2023 to 2029
Key Developments in the Market: This segment of the OPC Server report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavors, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavors, and relationships of driving members working in the market.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
