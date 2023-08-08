Zeus 2Q: A Humanoid Robotic Framework
Zeus 2Q is a remarkable new humanoid robotic framework created by System Technology Works with an inspiring aim to see the AI Implementation in action. The project is a creation of Luis Guzman, a US based multifaceted engineer with a fervor for electronics, mechanics, and programming. To release 2Q worldwide, System Technology Works has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing. The robot is relatively affordable, which makes it a great option for students and hobbyists.
“The Zeus2Q is an open-source, customizable humanoid robot that is designed for education and research.” Said Luis Guzman, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. “It is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Nano computer and runs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, and it can be programmed using ROS 2 and AIML.” He added. According to the inventor, Zeus2Q is made entirely of aluminum and is likely to be lightweight, durable, and resistant to corrosion. Since aluminum is light weight, it makes the maneuvering of the robot much easier than other metals.
About This Project
Zeus2Q is a remarkable new humanoid robotic framework created by Luis Guzman at the System Technology Works. Built primarily for research and educational purposes, this robot is an affordable choice for hobbyists and students. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and the creator is welcoming everyone to contribute.
Zeus2Q Full Review