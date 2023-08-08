Vital Wheat Gluten Market Is Booming Worldwide with Pioneer, Meelunie, Tereos
The Latest Released Vital Wheat Gluten market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Vital Wheat Gluten market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Vital Wheat Gluten market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Pioneer Industries Limited (India), Royal Ingredients Group (Netherlands), Meelunie (United States), Cargill Inc. (United States), AB Amilina (Lithuania), Permolex International (Canada), Tereos (France), Z & F Sungold Corporation (China), Bryan W. Nash & Sons Limited (United Kingdom), Ardent Mills LLC (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Vital Wheat Gluten market to witness a CAGR of 8.21% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Whole Grain Bread, Confectionaries, Frozen Dough, Pasta, Noodles, Cereals, Meat & Meat Analogue, Pet Foods) by Type (Organic Vital Wheat Gluten, Non-organic Vital Wheat Gluten) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Rapidly changing eating habits of the consumers along with inclination of consumers towards healthy foods as well as growing awareness of health for an active lifestyle. Vital wheat gluten is a kind of protein found in wheat in powdered form, which is responsible for giving the wheat breads its shape better elasticity for pizza dough. It is obtained by extracting the gluten from wheat, by washing the wheat with water until the starch contents are completely dissolved leaving behind the gluten. Vital wheat gluten is extensively used as a substitute for creation a vegetarian meat substitute called as seitan. Rise in disposable income of middle-class population along with significant spending of high-class population on healthy foods are some of the macroeconomic factors that are supplementing the growth of the global vital wheat gluten market.
Market Trends:
• High Demand Due To Rising Number of Vegan Population
• Growing Demand of Fiber Foods among Health Conscious People
Market Drivers:
• The Abundance Application in Food Industry
• Highest Percentage of Consumers Suffering From Lactose Intolerance
Market Opportunities:
• Rise in Import of Vital Wheat Gluten among Different Regions
• Growing Customers Inclination towards Healthy Diet Habits
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Vital Wheat Gluten Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Vital Wheat Gluten
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Pioneer Industries Limited (India), Royal Ingredients Group (Netherlands), Meelunie (United States), Cargill Inc. (United States), AB Amilina (Lithuania), Permolex International (Canada), Tereos (France), Z & F Sungold Corporation (China), Bryan W. Nash & Sons Limited (United Kingdom), Ardent Mills LLC (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
