PureForge® Brakes Launches New Website
PureForge® Braking Systems Inc. https://pureforge.comPONTIAC, MICHIGAN, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PureForge® Braking Systems Inc. announces their new website-- https://pureforge.com/
PureForge® Inc. CEO Gordon Heidacker says, "This new fully functional website is another step along the road of helping our customers and media professionals find deep and relevant information about the fabulous new braking technology that PureForge is pioneering for the OEMs, fleets consumers, and performance applications."
PureForge® technology is a 21st Century Automotive Technology Company. The PureForge® technology addresses the high maintenance costs and other advantages of routine brake wear and environmental concerns.
PureForge® has innovated an Atomic Forged® technology process that addresses many of the standard automotive industry issues related to current brake systems. It can potentially disrupt the global brake industry and build a valued OEM, fleet, and aftermarket brand.
The PureForge® technology has five main advantages over standard wear braking systems.
1. Excellent Braking Performance -- It has the potential to exceed other braking technology and performance, validated with extensive independent testing and evaluation. (See Link research white paper).
2. Reduced Maintenance expenses -- It has the potential to save on customers' maintenance expenses by reducing brake-related costs per mile driven – savings realized upwards of 50% to 75% over standard wear brakes.
a. Keeping fleet vehicles on the road longer between service intervals, driving higher utilization models for businesses
3. Brake Dust Reduction -- It can reduce environmentally harmful carcinogenic brake dust emissions.
4. Light-Weighting--- Because of the superior braking technology, PureForge® can reduce un-sprung weight at the four corners of the vehicle. This light-weighting can also protect the planet by reducing landfill volume.
5. Branding – because of our wear-resistant processes, we can place the logos of the car brand or manufacturer on all brake rotors, providing additional brand recognition.
PureForge technology is pioneering a Physical Vapor Deposition ("PVD") process for brake rotors. PureForge owns patents on Atomic-Forged® technology. This technology addresses many standard automotive industry issues, mainly brake wear, with the trademark Brakes for Life TM.
For more information on these three value propositions, visit our new website: www.pureforge.com.
