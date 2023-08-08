C2C E-Commerce Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Airbnb, Alibaba, Shopee
Stay up-to-date with Global C2C E-Commerce Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Latest Released C2C E-Commerce market study has evaluated the future growth potential of C2C E-Commerce market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Auctions.com (United States), Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Alibaba (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), uBid.com (United States), Craigslist, Inc. (United States), eBay Inc. (United States), Taobao.com (China), OLX, Inc. (Netherlands), Quikr India Private Ltd. (India), Shopee (Singapore), Others
Definition:
C2C E-Commerce stands consumer to consumer electronic commerce. It is the transaction through online mode between two end-users with an intention to purchase and sale of products and services. These transactions are operated through online marketplaces. C2C E-Commerce is very popular for the fashion industry among the millennial. The main benefit of C2C E-Commerce is the sellers and buyers are reachable without any effort and without taking much time. Also, it allows one customer to be a seller as well as a buyer by providing a social linking. However, the disadvantage of this is that it is not the safest place and is generally associated with fraud and deceit with always the danger of identity theft. Therefore, C2C E-Commerce is an emerging and quickly developing way of trading that simplifies the sell and buy transaction with a fact that it cannot be ignored even if it may be dangerous and create fraud.
Market Trends:
• The high popularity of online buying and selling among youth across the globe
• Increase in the popularity of online business in order to save capital expenditure
Market Drivers:
• Significant increase in the use of smartphones and internet services across the world
• The increasing popularity of online payment systems
Market Opportunities:
• Increase the online market in emerging countries
• Development of technology infrastructure in developing countries
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Auctions.com (United States), Airbnb, Inc. (United States), Alibaba (China), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), uBid.com (United States), Craigslist, Inc. (United States), eBay Inc. (United States), Taobao.com (China), OLX, Inc. (Netherlands), Quikr India Private Ltd. (India), Shopee (Singapore), Others
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
