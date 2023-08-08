Children’s YouTube channel ZigZagZoom Kids Songs seeks to enhance early childhood education through singing and play
EINPresswire.com/ -- ZigZagZoom Kids Songs is a fast-growing children’s YouTube channel that uses an entertaining approach to teach young children important lessons.
The channel is transforming the early childhood education market through the use of various strategies to make learning more enjoyable and engaging. This includes mixing fun catchy tunes and nursery rhymes with vibrant and colorful characters.
ZigZagZoom Kids Songs wants to increase the quality of YouTube’s children’s content while giving children a space to learn, laugh and develop their literacy and numeracy skills. Some topics that are featured on the channel include colors, numbers, alphabet and rhythm, and washing hands.
The music is written by a talented musician and songwriter Anastasia Dunaeva more commonly known as AnDy Darling. AnDy has worked with various genres including pop, rock, rap and EDM, and now she’s added children’s songs to her portfolio. She possesses excellent songwriting skills that have been instrumental in creating innovative, fun and catchy songs for the channel.
With the channel already getting a significant number of hits and subscriptions, ZigZagZoom Kids Song is expected to become one of the biggest and most popular education channels.
For more information, check out the channel on YouTube.
AnDy Darling
The channel is transforming the early childhood education market through the use of various strategies to make learning more enjoyable and engaging. This includes mixing fun catchy tunes and nursery rhymes with vibrant and colorful characters.
ZigZagZoom Kids Songs wants to increase the quality of YouTube’s children’s content while giving children a space to learn, laugh and develop their literacy and numeracy skills. Some topics that are featured on the channel include colors, numbers, alphabet and rhythm, and washing hands.
The music is written by a talented musician and songwriter Anastasia Dunaeva more commonly known as AnDy Darling. AnDy has worked with various genres including pop, rock, rap and EDM, and now she’s added children’s songs to her portfolio. She possesses excellent songwriting skills that have been instrumental in creating innovative, fun and catchy songs for the channel.
With the channel already getting a significant number of hits and subscriptions, ZigZagZoom Kids Song is expected to become one of the biggest and most popular education channels.
For more information, check out the channel on YouTube.
AnDy Darling
AnDy
email us here