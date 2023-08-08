Chesapeake Forest Hunting Tract Leasing Lottery Now Open

August 8, 2023

Deadline for hunt clubs to enter the lottery is August 23

Hunt clubs interested in obtaining a hunting lease agreement on Chesapeake Forest Lands can enter a lottery for available tracts in Wicomico and Worcester Counties.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will accept online entries until August 23.

Winning clubs will have the right to obtain a ten-year lease agreement, at the price listed on the department website, for the upcoming hunting seasons 2023-2024 through 2032-2033.

The department advises entrants to visit the Chesapeake Forest tracts before making a selection, as some of these sites have limited access. Hunt clubs are expected to help maintain access roads, gates, and signs on the leased property.

Rules and guidelines for the lottery are as follows:

Only hunt club members at least 18 years of age can participate in the lottery.

A hunt club must have at least two members licensed to hunt in Maryland with one person designated as the club president.

Each member may fill out a lottery form . Only one submittal per person will be placed in the lottery.

The drawing will occur at 2 p.m. August 24. Winning entries will be awarded the first available tract they choose.

The Chesapeake Forest Lands comprise 187 management units totaling more than 76,000 acres in six lower Eastern Shore counties. The state purchased the lands to manage and protect them, and to expand opportunities for public access for outdoor recreation like canoeing, birding, fishing and hunting.