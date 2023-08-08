Sew Creative Lounge Presents 5th Sew Much Soul Conference Featuring Guest Speaker Phylicia Rashad
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sew Creative Lounge is proud to announce its fifth Sew Much Soul conference, a virtual event taking place from September 8th to 10th. This year's conference brings together the top sewing experts to share their expertise and passion for sewing.
Hosted by Cecily Habimana, co-owner of Sew Creative Lounge, the Sew Much Soul conference is a celebration of creativity, culture, and community. With over 1,000 sewers participating last year, this event has become a must-attend for sewing enthusiasts around the world.
The conference will feature an array of exciting workshops where attendees can learn how to create a fabulous 3-tiered skirt, a charming belly bag, a handy wrist pin cushion, and even breathe new life into old denim with an upcycled top. All of these sessions will be led by the industry's most talented sewing instructors, including Tisha Thorne, co-owner of Sew Creative Lounge and a certified sewing instructor with over two decades of experience.
However, the highlight of this year's Sew Much Soul conference is the fireside chat with esteemed guest speaker, actress Phylicia Rashad. Renowned for her iconic role as Clair Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," Phylicia Rashad is a versatile artist with an illustrious career spanning film, television, and stage. Notably, she serves as the Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, inspiring the next generation of artists and creatives.
During the fireside chat, Phylicia Rashad will delve into the importance of storytelling and its impact on preserving culture and fostering community bonds. Her profound insights and experiences in the world of entertainment will undoubtedly inspire all attendees.
"Celebrating our fifth Sew Much Soul conference is truly a moment of pride for us," said Cecily Habimana, co-owner of Sew Creative Lounge. "We're excited to bring together the sewing community for this virtual extravaganza and learn from some of the most talented sewing gurus. And having the esteemed Phylicia Rashad join us as our guest speaker is a dream come true."
Sew Much Soul conference is open to all, and registration is absolutely free. Participants can join in from the comfort of their homes, making it convenient for sewers worldwide to be part of this unforgettable event. To secure a spot and gain access to the conference workshops and the fireside chat with Phylicia Rashad, interested individuals should visit sewmuchsoulconference.com.
About Sew Creative Lounge:
Sew Creative Lounge is a renowned sewing school and quilt shop specializing in African print fabrics and designs, located in Mount Rainier, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC. Founded by fashion designer Cecily Habimana and master sewing instructor Tisha Thorne, Sew Creative Lounge is dedicated to preserving sewing and quilting traditions and spreading the joy of sewing one stitch at a time. Offering in-person and virtual sewing and quilting classes for children and adults, the studio has become a cultural hub for sewing enthusiasts and creatives.
