Australia Critical Communication Market is Expected to Generate Sales of US$ 1,007.57 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia critical communication market revenue was US$ 504.40 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,007.57 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The critical communication market in Australia is booming due to the rising need for dependable and secure communication solutions across several industries and increased public safety. To promote effective communication and coordination during critical crises, government agencies, police enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services rely on powerful critical communication systems.
The increasing requirement for competent emergency response and crisis management has made public safety a primary issue in Australia. Effective communication is critical during critical events, such as disasters, especially for public safety groups. Newer networks with greater characteristics are revolutionizing the market's potential to a large extent. For instance, the federal government released an exposure draft of the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020. It proposes amending the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act 2018 to create "an enhanced framework to improve the security and resilience of Australia's critical infrastructure."
Beyond emergency services, there is a need for seamless communication in public safety operations. Transportation, utilities, and healthcare are among the industries that realize the need for dependable communication for day-to-day operations and crisis management. As a result, the widespread adoption of improved critical communication systems is propelling market expansion. For instance, in August 2022, Sepura filled a void in the mining industry by delivering a VHF TETRA radio system in Australia, providing mission-critical communications capabilities to users and organizations. In mining operations, having dependable audio communication is an issue of safety and security, with universal and site-specific safety factors necessitating that each site installation be uniquely developed and implemented.
With an increasing number of passengers using rail as a form of transportation, Frontline Safety Critical Communications become more important. Accurate, concise, clear, and professional safety notifications will assist assure the safe passage of billions of customers. For instance, Aurizon commissioned a new radio system for its Queensland operations, and this is Australia's most technologically advanced and largest radio network. This network will offer improved monitoring, remote diagnostics, overlapping radio coverage, GPS tracking, and distress signal capabilities.
Technological Advancements are Offering New Opportunities for Critical Communication Market in Australia
The market is undergoing substantial upheaval as a result of ongoing technical breakthroughs and the incorporation of next-generation communication technologies. The rise of digital technologies (5G, IoT, cloud, big data), matching public expectations, and increased public safety concerns (natural catastrophes and catastrophic accidents) are driving growth in critical communication solutions spending in Australia.
The Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) will have its analog radio infrastructure replaced in March 2023 by a next-generation communications network, incorporating Zetron's ACOM Command and Control platform, thanks to a partnership between Zetron and Nokia. The METRONET infrastructure program, a partnership between numerous government agencies in Western Australia to enhance transportation, housing, and employment in the area, includes the contract for the next-generation railway communications system. More than 160 LTE/4.9G radio stations will be a part of the new digital communications network that Nokia will create for PTA.
Thus, by combining cutting-edge technologies like phone, data, and video communication on a single platform, crucial communication systems become even more efficient and effective, which, in turn, drives the global market.
LTE Technology Captures More Than Half of the Revenue Share in the Market
The LTE segment generated about 72.93% of the market revenue share in 2022. The segment is likely to maintain its dominance and increase at a CAGR of 8.74% over the forecast period due to ongoing improvements in LTE technology and the transition to 5G networks. LTE technology is a preferred option for essential communication applications across industries like public safety, transportation, utilities, and industrial operations because of its seamless connectivity, low latency, and improved capabilities.
Top 6 Players Capture More Than Half of the Revenue Share
With numerous businesses competing to offer a wide range of products, the critical communication market in Australia is extremely competitive. In order to control emerging markets, the market has seen several large firms pursue a variety of competitive methods, such as mergers and acquisitions.
The top 6 competitors own a combined market share of over 56.6%, indicating monopolistic competition in the market. With a market share of almost 20.5%, Telstra leads the competition, followed by Tait Communication's 12.7%. Telstra, Tait Communication, Motorola, AT&T, Harris, and Nokia are some of the leading market participants.
Segmentation Outline
The Australia critical communication market segmentation focuses on Offering, Technology, Enterprise Size, and Application.
By Offering
• Hardware
o Infrastructure Equipment
o Devices
• Services
o Consulting
o Integration & Maintenance
By Technology
• LMR (Land Mobile Radio)
• LTE (Long Term Evolution)
By Enterprise Size
• SME & Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Application
• Government
• Railway
• Healthcare
• Airport
• Marine
• Oil & Gas
• Mining
• Utilities
• Defense
• Others
