Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Operating Room Market is Estimated to Hit a Sales of US$ 5,409.2 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in operating room market is estimated to surpass a revenue of US$ 5,409.2 million by 2031 from US$ 1,048.1 million in 2022. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The rapid breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are reshaping the future of surgery, promising a new era of precision, efficiency, and safety in the operating theater. Artificial intelligence in operating rooms can address significant difficulties in the healthcare system by rapidly and efficiently evaluating huge volumes of data. During the projected period, the global AI in operating room market is expected to rise at a rapid pace. The increasing frequency of catastrophic chronic diseases, expanding use of improved technology, and an increase in the number of procedures performed are driving global market expansion.
Rising rates of fatal chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart attacks, and others are propelling the global market forward. People are becoming more prone to numerous ailments owing to their harmful lifestyle choices, such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, which boosts market growth. According to WHO, chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory ailments would account for 86 percent of the 90 million deaths each year by 2050, representing a stunning 90 percent rise in absolute numbers since 2019.
The reliance on traditional and outmoded processes has been reduced in recent years, as these methods have medical errors, high administration expenses, and high readmission rates, resulting in expensive healthcare costs. Rapid advances in robotics and medical imaging technology in the healthcare sector are driving market expansion.
The usage of AI-enabled technologies or surgeries over traditional methods is increasing as they improve the healthcare sector. In one research of 379 orthopedic patients, for example, the AI-assisted robotic technique resulted in five times fewer problems than traditional surgery. Furthermore, surgical robots like the da Vinci Surgical System let physicians perform surgery from a remote booth using telemanipulation to operate the robot's arms and 3-D stereo endoscopes.
Software as a Service Generate More Than Half of the Revenue Share
The SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) segment of the Artificial Intelligence in operating room market is booming. The segment is likely to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, it presently has a significant market share of 56.8%, which is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.
SaaS solutions enable healthcare facilities to integrate AI technology in their operating rooms flexibly and cost-effectively. One can give the server, for example, in the cloud and have the application ready to use in a matter of hours. For instance, in Aug 2023, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave 510(k) clearance for Sonio Detect (Sonio), a prenatal ultrasound software as a service (SaaS) platform that uses artificial intelligence to improve the assessment of fetal heart and brain architecture. As a result, installation and configuration time is reduced, and obstacles that impede software deployment are reduced.
Urology Indication Attains About 37.6% of Market Share
In the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in operating room market, the urology segment holds a maximum share. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% and currently attains a sizable market share of 37.6%. The urology segment is expected to maintain its dominance and contribute considerably to the overall growth of the AI in operating room market, owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders and the growing desire for better surgical solutions.
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most frequent infections in the world. For instance, in 2019, 404.61 million cases, 236,790 deaths, and 520,200 DALYs were calculated globally. From 1990 to 2019, the number of deaths increased by 2.4 times. As a result, urology operations frequently necessitate precise and accurate surgical interventions, and the use of AI technology improves overall performance and outcomes in this sector.
North America to Capture Around 36% of Market Revenue Share
North America is the world's largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) in operating room market, and its dominance is likely to last during the projection period. The region's considerable market revenue share of more than 36% demonstrates its market leadership in the market.
With an overall score of 54.96, the United States ranks fourth in the World Index of Healthcare Innovation, after Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. Americans are typically the first to have access to major new medical discoveries, which are frequently discovered in American colleges and produced by American businesses.
The rapid expansion of the AI in operating room market in North America may be due to technologically enhanced healthcare infrastructure that allows for the easy integration of AI technologies into operating rooms. For instance, St. Luke's benefits greatly from AI-powered OR scheduling technology. Despite having to close 20% of its operating rooms at times, the health system has been able to perform 7% more surgical cases. The organization is now meeting or exceeding its volume targets.
The market is expanding in North America due to factors such as the availability of a sizable patient pool, rising chronic illness incidence, and rising desire for minimally invasive surgeries. With a population of more than 330 million, the United States (US) has one of the most intricate healthcare systems in the world. As an illustration, AI aids Mount Sinai in July 2023 in organizing and unlocking hitherto untapped surgical data. By linking surgical footage to patient outcomes through a one-way interaction with EHRs, the AI platform addresses this problem.
Competitive Landscape
The market is fragmented, and many competitors are operating in this area. In order to increase their revenue share and establish themselves in the market, the major companies are seeking to execute new tactics, including regional expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as enhancing their application portfolio through innovation, collaborations, and distribution agreements.
Some of the Prominent Companies are:
• Activ Surgical, Inc.
• Brainomix Ltd
• Caresyntax, Inc.
• DeepOR S.A.S,
• ExplORer Surgical Corp.,
• Holo Surgical Inc.
• LeanTaaS Inc.
• Medtronic Plc
• Theator Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global AI in operating room market segmentation focuses on Offerings, Technology, Indication, Application, End User, and Region.
By Offerings
• Hardware
• Software-a-a-Service (SaaS)
By Technology
• Machine Learning
• Deep Learning
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
By Indication
• Cardiology
• Orthopedics
• Urology
• Gastroenterology
• Neurology
• Others
By Application
• Training
• Diagnosis
• Surgical Planning and Rehabilitation
• Outcomes and Risk Analysis
• Integration and Connectivity
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Specialized Facilities
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
