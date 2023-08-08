Banking as a Digital Platform Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth | Alkami Platform, Q2 Platform, Appway Digital Banking
The Latest Released Global Banking as a Digital Platform market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Banking as a Digital Platform market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Global Banking as a Digital Platform market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as nCino Bank Operating System (United States), Finacle Digital Engagement (India), Finflux (India), Alkami Platform (United States), NCR Digital Insight (United States), Q2 Platform (United States), Appway Digital Banking (Switzerland), NETinfo Digital Banking Platform (Cyprus).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Banking as a Digital Platform market to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Breakdown by Application (Obtaining bank statements, Cash withdrawals, Transfer money, Checking/savings account management, Opening a digital bank account, Loan management, Bill payments, Cheques management, Transaction records monitoring, Others) by Type (Neo Bank, Challengers Bank, New Bank, Nonbank) by Distribution Channels (Online Banking, Mobile Banking) by Deployment Mode (Web Based, Cloud Based, On Premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition
The Banking as a Digital Platform market refers to the transformation of traditional banking services into digital and online platforms, providing customers with a range of financial services and transactions through digital channels.
Major Highlights of the Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market report released by HTF MI
Banking as a Digital Platform Market Trend
• Mobile Banking Apps: The proliferation of smartphones has led to the popularity of mobile banking apps, allowing customers to perform various banking tasks on their mobile devices.
• Online Account Opening: Customers can now open bank accounts online, streamlining the account creation process and reducing the need for physical visits to branches.
• Digital Payments: The rise of digital payment methods, including mobile wallets and contactless payments, has transformed how customers make transactions.
Banking as a Digital Platform Market Driver
• Convenience and Accessibility: Digital platforms offer customers the convenience of accessing banking services anytime and anywhere, reducing the need for physical branches.
• Cost Efficiency: Operating through digital platforms can lead to cost savings for banks, which can be passed on to customers in the form of lower fees or better rates.
• Customer Expectations: As customers become accustomed to digital experiences in other sectors, they expect similar convenience and efficiency from their banks.
SWOT Analysis on Global Banking as a Digital Platform Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Banking as a Digital Platform
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: nCino Bank Operating System (United States), Finacle Digital Engagement (India), Finflux (India), Alkami Platform (United States), NCR Digital Insight (United States), Q2 Platform (United States), Appway Digital Banking (Switzerland), NETinfo Digital Banking Platform (Cyprus).
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Study Table of Content
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Neo Bank, Challengers Bank, New Bank, Nonbank] in 2023
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market by Application/End Users [Obtaining bank statements, Cash withdrawals, Transfer money, Checking/savings account management, Opening a digital bank account, Loan management, Bill payments, Cheques management, Transaction records monitoring, Others]
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Sales and Growth Rate (2023-2029)
Global Banking as a Digital Platform Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Global Banking as a Digital Platform (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in the complete table of Contents
