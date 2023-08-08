Operon Strategist Proudly Sponsors the 7th Annual Medical Device Regulatory and Quality Summit 2023
Operon Strategist proudly stands as a sponsor for the prestigious 7th Annual Medical Device Regulatory and Quality Summit 2023.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Operon Strategist, a leading consultancy firm specializing in medical device regulatory and quality solutions, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated 7th Annual Medical Device Regulatory and Quality Summit 2023, organized by Inventicon - Business Intelligence. The event is scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of August 2023 at the Holiday Inn, New Delhi International Airport.
The Medical Device Regulatory and Quality Summit is renowned for bringing together industry experts, thought leaders, and professionals from the medical device sector to exchange insights, best practices, and innovative approaches in regulatory compliance and quality management. This year's summit promises to be even more insightful and impactful as it addresses the rapidly evolving landscape of medical device regulations and quality standards.
Operon Strategist's sponsorship of this event underscores the company's commitment to advancing the medical device industry's understanding of regulatory compliance and quality assurance. With their years of expertise and experience, Operon Strategist is dedicated to supporting and empowering medical device manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders to navigate the complex regulatory frameworks with confidence.
The summit's agenda features a comprehensive range of topics, including regulatory updates, quality management systems, post-market surveillance, global harmonization, and emerging trends in the medical device landscape. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into regulatory challenges, best practices, and strategies for maintaining product safety and quality.
About Operon Strategist:
Operon Strategist is a reputable consultancy firm dedicated to providing comprehensive regulatory services, turnkey projects solutions and quality solutions to the medical device industry. With a team of seasoned experts, Operon Strategist assists clients in navigating the intricate regulatory landscape and optimizing quality management processes. The company's mission is to enable medical device manufacturers and stakeholders to bring safe and innovative products to market while maintaining the highest standards of compliance.
