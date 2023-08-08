Hazelbrook Sober Living Opens Recovery Housing in Pueblo, Colorado
Helping More Individuals Achieve Lasting SobrietyPUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- azelbrook Sober Living, an award-winning recovery housing program, proudly announces their expansion to Pueblo, Colorado. With 29 sober living homes throughout the Colorado front range, they are proud to extend our reach the southern part of the state of Colorado.
This expansion offers a solution to a community problem that is having personal impact on families in Pueblo County. According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment’s November 2022 Data Brief, the overdose death rates in Pueblo County have steadily increased since 2000. Two of the factors of this trend are a breakdown in social connectedness and community involvement. Hazelbrook recovery housing offers residents the tools and an environment to address the challenges of life without turning to drugs and alcohol.
Proven recovery programs, <a href="https://hazelbrooksoberliving.com/services/"><b>peer recovery coaches</b></a>, and an active recovery community provide support for the residents. Hazelbrook residents build a successful sober life through the support and accountability received.
Hazelbrook’s philosophy also includes giving back to the community and others in recovery. Many Hazelbrook residents go on to become Certified Peer Recovery Coaches. Once certified, they in turn provide services to others on the path to sobriety.
Hazelbrook actively works with the Colorado State Parole offices as a resource for incarcerated individuals creating a plan for re-entry. They support these individuals in creating a roadmap for recovery, finding gainful employment, and building a new life. This comprehensive look at recovery helps reduce the recidivism rate.
Hazelbrook Sober Living was founded by GenoShvedov in 2016 after his own battle with drugs and alcohol. While in prison, he had a divine encounter that encouraged him to give up the drugs and alcohol and live a sober life. While completing his court ordered stay in a halfway house, he began to realize the importance a supportive sober community plays in the success of one’s recovery. That's when he birthed Hazelbrook Sober Living.
For more information about Hazelbrook Sober Living, visit <a href="https://hazelbrooksoberliving.com/">www.HazelbrookSoberLiving.com</a>
