ARC Joins Google Cloud AI Startup Program, Elevating Web3 Initiatives
The ARC team is thrilled to announce that ARC has been accepted into the Google Cloud AI Startup Program.
ARC's participation in the Google Cloud AI Startup Program is a significant step forward. Known for transformative projects like Reactor, Swaps AI, and ARCAudits, ARC secures its position among emerging AI-focused startups.
ARC, the brains behind SwapsAI and Reactor, proudly announces its selection into the Google Cloud AI Startup Program. This achievement grants ARC $350,000 in Google Cloud Partner credits, underscoring its potential to redefine accessible Web3 security.
"We're at the intersection of excitement and gratitude. Partnering with Google Cloud validates our commitment, and we're eager to explore how our ambitions align with their expertise." -- TJ Dunham, Founder and CEO of ARC
ARC, creator of SwapsAI & Reactor, has been accepted into Google's AI Startup Program, awarded with $350K in partner credits & access to Google's suite of tools
Boosting Web3 Goals with Google Cloud AI Inclusion
Fueling Innovation Across Flagship Projects
Google Cloud's backing will resonate through ARC's flagship initiatives: Reactor, Swaps AI, and ARCAudits. These projects highlight ARC's dedication to expanding Web3 tooling. The Google Cloud grant becomes a cornerstone for ARC's mission to reshape the security landscape.
Moreover, ARC's heightened focus on bolstering smart contract security contributes to a safer Web3 ecosystem, an initiative labeled "Securing Web3" by TJ Dunham.
AJ DiValerio III, ARC's Chief Revenue Officer, stressed the moment's significance, noting, "This accomplishment isn't just about ARC; it signifies a larger, shared vision for providing accessible tools that enhance confidence and capabilities. With Google Cloud, we're poised to drive important change in Web3 security."
Inviting Collaboration for an Innovative Future
ARC extends an open invitation to stakeholders, tech enthusiasts, and visionaries to join their journey. The Google Cloud AI Startup Program strengthens ARC's capabilities and cements their commitment to shaping an innovative and collaborative future.
For inquiries, please contact:
AJ DiValerio III
ARC
ajd@arc.market