ARC Joins Google Cloud AI Startup Program, Elevating Web3 Initiatives

The ARC team is thrilled to announce that ARC has been accepted into the Google Cloud AI Startup Program.

ARC's participation in the Google Cloud AI Startup Program is a significant step forward. Known for transformative projects like Reactor, Swaps AI, and ARCAudits, ARC secures its position among emerging AI-focused startups.

ARC, the brains behind SwapsAI and Reactor, proudly announces its selection into the Google Cloud AI Startup Program. This achievement grants ARC $350,000 in Google Cloud Partner credits, underscoring its potential to redefine accessible Web3 security.

"We're at the intersection of excitement and gratitude. Partnering with Google Cloud validates our commitment, and we're eager to explore how our ambitions align with their expertise." -- TJ Dunham, Founder and CEO of ARC