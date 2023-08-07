Information on construction projects provided

UZBEKISTAN, August 7 - The Head of state was informed about the progress of construction projects in the city of Tashkent.

In recent years, large-scale construction has been launched in Tashkent. Many houses, business centers, enterprises, and recreational facilities have been erected. Large construction projects are now being implemented outside the city, considering the further urbanization process.

Among the most important projects are the Olympic Village and New Tashkent.

On November 9 last year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev laid the foundation stone of the Olympic Village. This facility will occupy 100 hectares and include an athletics and football stadium for 10,000 seats, 6 indoor and 7 outdoor sports facilities, a water sports palace, a cycle track, and complexes for martial arts and team sports. In 2025, the Asian and Para-Asian Youth Games will be held here.

The project is being implemented jointly with the Chinese company CAMC Engineering, which has experience in building sports facilities in 70 countries. More than a thousand workers and engineers with advanced technology are involved in construction. To date, the foundation work of 7 main buildings has been completed. The following stages of construction are actively continuing.

Near the town, it is planned to build another city – New Tashkent. The Head of state laid its first stone on March 18 this year. The project’s first stage provides for the construction multi-storey buildings for 60 thousand residents, administrative buildings of government agencies, parks, and social and economic facilities.

At the meeting, information was provided on the ongoing preparatory work. At present, a directorate for designing and coordinating the construction of the city has been formed. The city’s boundaries have been defined, and its inventory has been carried out jointly with the Cadastral Agency. Contracts have been concluded on various infrastructure and architectural design stages with companies from Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Türkiye, and local entrepreneurs.

In particular, in the project developed by the Singaporean company Meinhardt Group, special attention is paid to the location of social facilities, transport communications, and their connection with the capital.

Information was also provided on the internal architectural design of the Center for Islamic Civilization. The center’s museum will reflect the scientific heritage of our thinker ancestors and the atmosphere of the historical periods in which they lived.

The Head of state gave additional instructions on the timely and high-quality implementation of projects.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan