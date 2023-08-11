SmartDogAgent.com says "SUPER PET MONTH"

Starting with International Cat Day on August 8th and International Dog Day on August 26th, then naturally August of every year makes a "SUPER PET MONTH".

"Super Pet Month" — LIONELL LEAF

What makes a Smart Agent an agent? There are Smart Animal Agents, Smart Cat Agents and Smart Dog Agents. People with not the average type of companion or friend, Smart dog agent "will sniff it out" by utilizing the broad stroke approach and names these type people Smart Animal Agents - these people range from lovers of fish, reptiles, birds, domestic and wild animals. Of course, we have cat and dog "Smart Agents" for "SUPER PET MONTH" as well.

While pursuing SmartDogAgent.com visitors will see things like the advocate Colleen Paige who founded National Dog Day in the United States in 2004 which was adopted in 2013 by the New York state legislation. If Smart Dog Agent speaks of International Cat Day, then why see what is already at SmartDogAgent.com? Smart dog agent senses the yearlong international vibe for the Animals, Cats & Dogs all year. This is what makes August a "SUPER PET MONTH" of the many months. Smart Dog Agent says: Supplying the public, retailers to retail and employee uniforms.

Making a super month is easy, catering to all animal lovers year-round is another. Presenting the groundbreaking royalty zone for animal loving freelancers, where when a client is in search of a gift idea for a group, team, self or another and can't find it. Smart Animal Agent is making Smart Dog Agent its home - designing and building a catchy phrase section. This is for catchy phrases, like "?" - choose your phrase and get it put on a t-shirt, Long Sleeve tee’s, Hooded Sweatshirts, Garden and House Banners, Coffee / Tea Mugs, Beanie’s, ceramic bowls, lady’s V-neck t-shirts, mini-skirts, street hoodies, and intimate undies. That is the catchy phrase and royalty zone, where royalties are given for a year when people choose a catchy phrase made by a freelancer. The catchy phrase will go on blank merchandise, open to all catchy phrase freelance writers. Not forgetting all Smart Animal Agent orders are custom made.

How about a world with no domesticated animals yanked or pulled by a tethered leash? The Alpha Harness mini is no more than a re-purposed bridle and reins for horses. Visualize a bridle and reins for kittens and puppies. A proven method with horses (our four-legged friends), was used as far back as the Bronze and Iron Ages. The Alpha Harness is a re-purposed device (horse bridle). How many dogs or cats know left from right? When applying the Alpha Harness mini fundamentals – Walk, Talk & Guide! Yanking and tugging on a leash is now a thing of the past.

The United Nations recognizes seven languages, and they are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Kiswahili / Swahili, Russian or Spanish. All other languages filter in through the main seven, however if there is a specific language that is not listed and wanted, the process is as simple as sending a request email, with the name of the language and site product and the custom made-to-order manufacturing starts. Smart Dog Agent utilizes the online Google translate translator to say a catchy phrase, “SMART ANIMAL AGENT”, “SMART CAT AGENT” or “SMART DOG AGENT”.

Not sold yet, that this is the beginning of a year-round marketplace for the "Super Pet Month" momentum? There are Smart Dog Agents, Smart Cat Agents and Smart Animal Agent Hats, t-shirts to utilize as a new uniform or impulse buys to patrons appreciating interesting animal friendly attire and merchandise. Pet Supply stores and Pet shop owners and managers here is a new smart uniform thought that broadcasts "Knowledge Base Here" and stays current, no matter what time of year it is.

Smart Dog Agent says: Making warm doggie treats with a dogs’ favorite meat or warm cat treats with cats’ favorite seafood can only strengthen the bond. Knowing a warm tasty treat is on the way and being prepared by a trusted companion / friend helps. People do interesting things to express pet love. Is making warm breaded meat or seafood treats any different?