AllEvents Celebrates Pride Month with a Classic Touch: Promoting Love and Equality
AllEvents, the fastest-growing event discovery & ticketing platform, proudly celebrated Pride Month, standing in solidarity and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AllEvents is committed to fostering inclusivity and diversity, and Pride Month was no exception. As a heartfelt initiative, all LGBTQ+ community-related events on the platform were adorned with a special flag, symbolizing the vibrant spectrum of love and unity.
During Pride Month, AllEvents hosted an impressive array of LGBTQ+ events, a total of around 3000 events. From vibrant parades that filled the streets with colors to thought-provoking talk shows, the platform catered to various interests and preferences within the LGBTQ+ community.
To reach more people, AllEvents pushed LGBTQ+ events through strategic SEO and marketing efforts. They ensured that these events received deserved attention! Witnessing this surge in visibility was an absolute joy.
For example, they created a dedicated city page that curated all LGBTQ+ pride events in the USA. This was created for many cities, allowing people across the country to discover and participate in the Pride Month celebrations happening around them. When attendees searched for “events near me,” they easily found a dedicated city page curated by AllEvents. It's heartening to see how these events touched people's lives and created a sense of togetherness and celebration.
And the best part? The increased interest in these events led to a wonderful uptick in ticket sales. More and more people discovered incredible gatherings and embraced them wholeheartedly. This made Pride Month celebrations more remarkable and impactful.
But the commitment didn’t stop at promotion; it extends to making a tangible difference. AllEvents pledged to donate all profits earned from the ticket sales of LGBTQ+ community-related events to non-profit organizations saying, “This is our way of showing love to uplift the community!”
As more people discovered and connected with these events, the sense of community and excitement surrounding them grew exponentially. AllEvents, for over 12 years, has been dedicated to ensuring that the right events reach the right audience by providing the most convenient tools.
“The tools they've given have been an absolute blessing! At first, we thought they were just convenient, time-saving tools, but their impact has exceeded our expectations!" said Mike Roth, the Marketing Head of United Fest 2023.
As a result, LGBTQ+ community-related events on AllEvents experienced increased visibility by this too. This was just a glimpse of what lies ahead. In the event industry, they want a future where technology seamlessly complements the creative spirit—ensuring that event organizers have all the tools they need to make their events memorable.
"By celebrating Pride Month, we strive to spread love, acceptance, and positivity. Let's make the world a happening place where everyone can thrive and be their authentic selves, one event at a time," says Amit Panchal, CEO and Co-Founder of AllEvents.
About AllEvents:
AllEvents is a leading event discovery and ticketing platform on a mission to ensure that people can easily discover events and never miss out on events they would have wanted to attend.
Discover Events. Sell Tickets. Make The World Happening with AllEvents.
For more information, kindly visit AllEvents.
Media Contact
Company Name: All Events in City, Inc
Mail: contact@allevents.in
Country: United States
Website: allevents.in
Amit Panchal
All Events In City Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube