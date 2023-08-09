Submit Release
Young Prodigy, Fernanda Arias, Captures Essence of Growth in Stunning Poetry Collection

19-year-old Fernanda Arias, dubbed an 'old soul', unveils a poignant poetry collection from her formative years, adorned with her drawings.

Life imitates art far more than art imitates Life”
— Oscar Wilde
SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Age is but a number, and emotions are timeless." This phrase rings true as Fernanda Arias, a 19-year-old sensation from Costa Rica, unveils her life's work in a captivating poetry collection. From scribbles at age 11 to mature reflections at 18, Arias captures the very essence of growing up in a superficial world, laden with challenges and triumphs.

Just as Oscar Wilde mused, "Life imitates art far more than art imitates Life," Arias embodies this sentiment in her writing. Critics rave about her uncanny ability to reflect on experiences she's yet to live, making readers question their perceptions of youth and wisdom. In a world where fleeting social media posts dominate, Arias' profound writings are a breath of fresh air, diving deep into the vast ocean of human emotions.

Arias, a Psychology student, intertwines her keen understanding of human behavior with her innate passion for poetry, resulting in verses that resonate deeply. Her unique collection is further enhanced with drawings that give readers a visual treat and a window into her evolving soul. The maturity in her voice has led many to believe that this is not the work of a mere teenager but a woman with an old soul.

Reviewers have dubbed her "a vessel of art" with one stating, "In a society where depth of expression is scarce, the narration of life through poetry is a refreshing glimpse of hope."

In one quote of her book "Reasons why my petals left my florets", Arias writes:

"I care for you enough
to try'n mend the creviced parts of my soul,
to make space in my heart for yours.
But if I do so, don’t deceive me or make me just
a part of your plot
for I've got no more strength for one more
break.
If you say you love me, then mean every word."

For those curious to plunge into her world, her book is available on Amazon in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats. To further explore the journey and marvel of Fernanda Arias, visit her personal website: https://ariasfernanda.com/

