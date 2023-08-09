BBA GmbH Becomes an Official Distributor of SYNLawn
New Design Center and Showroom Grand Now OpenGREFRATH, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BBA GmbH, a building materials supplier and manufacturer of Meisterrasen, announced they are now an exclusive distributor of SYNLawn, a leading global manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of sustainable artificial grass and synthetic surfacing products. The company will be doing business as SYNLawn Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW.) They hosted a grand opening party on August 1 to celebrate their new Meisterrasen design center and showroom located at Höhenhöfe 41A, 47918 in Tönisvorst.
“We’re excited to join SYNLawn’s esteemed network of global distributors and we believe that our partnership will help us to become a market leader,” said Sascha Ebel, operations manager and head of purchasing and sales for BBA GmbH. “SYNLawn shares our commitment to the environment and reducing water usage in the region through the installation of artificial grass. We look forward to debuting SYNLawn’s sustainable turf products when we open our new design center and showroom in Tönisvorst.
BBA GmbH started its second-generation family-owned and operated business in 1995 serving commercial and private clients in Nordrhein-Westfalen and the surrounding federal states of Lower Saxony, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. They’ve installed over 35,000m² of artificial turf landscaping since 2020.
“We are thrilled to welcome BBA GmbH / SYNLawn NRW to our international network of distributors and expand our premium turf offerings to residential and commercial clients in the Nordrhein-Westfalen region of Germany,” said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. “Dirk, Sascha and their team share our same family values and mission to improve sustainability in the landscaping industry. We look forward to supporting their growth and helping make Germany greener with our sustainable products.”
“I’m very glad to welcome BBA and their team as one of the first distributors operating in Europe under the SYNLawn brand,” said Wolfgang Beck, Head of SYNLawn Europe and Global Business Development Director of Sport Group Holding. “I remember our first meetings together in Oedt. We could both see quickly that we had a match. I’m sure they will contribute a lot to our joint brand success and we will benefit from each other.”
BBA GmbH / SYNLawn NRW is located at Girmespark 5, 47929 Grefrath Oedt. Learn more about the expert services and premium products offered by the company by visiting www.synlawn-nrw.de. Contact the team by email at nrw@synlawn.com, or call 02158 4017610.
ABOUT SYNLawn®
SYNLawn® is celebrating twenty years of leading the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - APT®, AstroTurf®, Laykold®, Polytan® and Rekortan® - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton (USA) and Grefrath (Germany), SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet (15 million square metres) of soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.
Mackenzie Smith
SYNLawn
+1 574-524-5916
mackenzie@labearcommunications.com