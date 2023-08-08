Gallatin Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for Remodel

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will temporarily close the Gallatin Driver Services Center, located at 855 North Blue Jay Way in Gallatin, for a planned remodel beginning Monday, Aug. 21, and reopen in mid-October.

Once the remodel is complete, citizens will notice increased parking spaces, increased lobby space, additional workstations, and other notable improvements to the Gallatin Driver Services Center. During the remodel, citizens can visit an alternative location or utilize the TDOSHS’s online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Full-Service Driver Services Centers:

Springfield Driver Services Center - 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C, Springfield, TN 37172

Lebanon Driver Services Center - 204 Maddox Simpson Parkway, Lebanon, TN 37090

Hart Lane Driver Services Center - 624 Hart Lane, Nashville, TN 37216

For the convenience of residents, the TDOSHS Driver Services mobile units will be at Volunteer State Community College, Parking Lot K, located at 650 Enterprise Drive in Gallatin, beginning Aug. 23, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. until the remodel is complete. Citizens can complete a variety of transactions at the mobile units, including the issuance of a regular or commercial driver's license, REAL IDs, renewals and duplicates, name and address changes, and photo identifications. Knowledge and road skills tests will not be administered at Volunteer State Community College Parking Lot K. Teenagers between the ages of 15-17 years old, who are seeking to obtain their driver’s license, who are required to take the written knowledge test, have the ability to take the knowledge test online under their parent/guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app, tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

The TDOSHS looks forward to the improvements for citizens and staff.