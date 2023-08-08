Submit Release
SnapAds raises $1.2M in pre-seed funding

SnapAds raises $1.2M in pre-seed funding to help local small businesses find, keep and reward local customers.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SnapAds, a new platform that offers an innovative solution to local businesses, has secured $1.2 Million in pre-seed funding. Founded by Joe Edgar, former CEO and founder of TenantCloud, SnapAds is based in Austin, Texas, and has attracted investment from User Friendly Holdings, Star Vista Capital, LLC, Chris Hurst, Jack Richards, Martin Garcia and Micheal N. Lerner.

The platform enables SMB businesses to effectively and economically target customers within a 4-mile radius by offering standardized cash rewards across all participating businesses. Customers benefit from a clear understanding of what they can earn and where they can earn it. "One app and all cash rewards is easy to understand and brings multiple businesses together for a larger offering to customers," says Edgar.

SnapAds allows users to find local activities, places to eat, and events happening nearby. Customers can earn cash rewards for visiting local stores, making purchases, and promoting local businesses. By cutting out the marketing middleman, SnapAds pays cash rewards for store visits, purchases, and promotional marketing on behalf of local companies, saving businesses time and money.

SnapAds also provides an opportunity for local college and high school athletes, as well as local influencers, to earn money promoting local businesses. This follows the NCAA's 2021 rule change, which allows athletes to earn money from their Name Image and Likeness (N.I.L.).

SnapAds is a game-changing platform that helps local small businesses save time, reduce marketing costs, and succeed in their local markets. It is the first of its kind to give real time attribution data on customer acquisition costs. Small businesses now have a powerful yet simple marketing tool for finding and keeping customers.

