Incorvus Partners with Yellowfin BI to Democratise Analytics Capability Enhanced by Expert Data-Centric Consultancy
The boardroom intelligence of the future, today!
Businesses become more efficient, responsive & productive through democratising BI. That really speaks to our core message, which is about guiding businesses from data to knowledge.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global analytics software provider Yellowfin has announced a new strategic partnership with Incorvus, a leading digital metamorphosis consultancy in technology solutions and corporate training, to provide the next generation of self-service, AI-enabled, analytics to its customers and democratise data usage for more & non-technical users.
— Suzanne Jozefowicz, Managing Director, Incorvus Ltd., Incorvus
This partnership will bring together Yellowfin’s embedded analytics platform with Incorvus’ experienced solution delivery capabilities, and is founded on the common purpose of taking business users on a more guided journey from data to knowledge. The Yellowfin platform enables Incorvus to rapidly translate its consulting skills, particularly in critical information needs, into a visual medium where customers can easily see the results of becoming data centric, with board-ready business intelligence on their screens, anywhere!
“With more than 30 years’ experience in critical information needs, Incorvus welcomes Yellowfin BI’s platform as a new era of democratised business intelligence,” said Suzanne Jozefowicz, Managing Director of Incorvus.
Incorvus’ approach to data democratisation mirrors the focus of Yellowfin’s unique BI offering. “Compared to other tools which rely on repeat visits to the IT department to eventually get each analysis built, Yellowfin BI enables non-technical personnel to do that for themselves - and to a standard which is boardroom-ready!” said Suzanne. “Businesses become more efficient, responsive & productive through democratising BI. That really speaks to our core message, which is about guiding businesses from data to knowledge.”
“The explosive increase in data volumes means organisations will increasingly turn to AI to scale, augment & accelerate their capability. Yellowfin BI offers a unique microcosm of data, BI & AI signals - reliable intelligence based on quality data, analytics & domain knowledge. Before going ‘big’ on AI, businesses would benefit from using Yellowfin BI as a testbed: to learn (on a smaller scale) how these elements should be deployed and to assess their own AI readiness!”.
“The Yellowfin platform promises to be the boardroom of the future, not application- but instead data-centric, putting domain insight at the fingertips of more of the business. Together, we will enable companies to optimise & use data competitively & acclimatise to the era of AI.”
About Yellowfin BI
Yellowfin is a powerful embedded BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world’s leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organisations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.
About Incorvus
Incorvus’ data-centric approach underpins knowledge as a window on the future: essential for those tasked with strategic planning, growth scenarios or realising value from their digital domain.
Steeped in business intelligence disciplines, experienced at solving business issues not just data: Incorvus takes clients from ‘data to knowledge’ via its consulting, services and training capabilities.
Incorvus is named as a supplier to the UK public sector (G Cloud 13 & DOS 6).
For further information please visit: www.incorvus.com or call us on +44 (0)20 8538 9898.
