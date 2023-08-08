Oceano Wines Launches First Ultra-Premium Non-Alcoholic Wine Label: Oceano Zero

Oceano Zero's first varietal under the new label is an ultra-premium non-alcoholic Pinot Noir, masterfully crafted along the California Coast.

SAN LUIS OBSIPO, CA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-alcoholic wines represent a rapidly growing segment of the wine industry. Now, Oceano Wines, the San Luis Obispo-based wine brand known for their renowned Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, is disrupting the non-alcoholic industry with the first ultra-premium non-alcoholic wine.

Today, Rachel Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Oceano Wines, launches Oceano Zero, a new luxury wine label made especially for consumers with the most discerning palates. The first varietal under the label is a non-alcoholic 2022 Pinot Noir (SRP $55), made with the same care and craftsmanship as Oceano Wines’ existing portfolio of wines.

The complexities and flavor profile of the 2022 non-alcoholic Pinot Noir boldly challenges the stereotypes associated with other juice-like non-alcoholic wines on the market. Oceano Zero sets out to prove that non-alcoholic wines can be created with the same artistic intention as traditional wines and distinguished by the same factors – geography, geology, climate, and the winemaker’s point of view. Like Oceano’s original wines, Oceano Zero will feature single-vineyard, single-vintage premium wines sourced from the sustainably-certified Spanish Springs Vineyard along the San Luis Obispo Coast.

“I’ve been a part of the wine industry for decades and I saw that there was a white space within the market that was left totally untapped,” said Rachel Martin. “Not wanting to drink alcohol doesn’t mean you don’t want to drink delicious wine or take part in the rituals that come with drinking. That’s why I worked with skilled winemakers to bring Oceano Zero to life and offer consumers a non-alcoholic option that is as luxurious and premium as any of our other fine wines.”

Oceano Zero has partnered with Boisson, the leading curator and distributor of non-alcoholic spirits, beer, wine and mixology supplies, as their exclusive distribution partner. Consumers can find Oceano Zero online and in-person at Boisson locations and at select restaurants and retailers nationwide.

"As the demand for non-alcoholic options continues to grow, we've seen a rising interest around more premium options, especially in the wine category. Consumers want to know the terroir of their wine, understand the process, get to know the winemaker, and learn about the journey that the brand and the grapes have been on. They are craving the same luxury experience with NA wine as they do with alcoholic wine," said Nick Bodkins, CEO & Co-Founder Boisson

To learn more, visit www.OceanoWines.com and follow along on social media at @oceano.zero.