BBQ Company Uses Sassy & Successful Veteran Coffee Company
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bub ‘n Mutha’s, Inc, is proud to announce that beginning August 1st, Soldier Girl Coffee will be the coffee used in 3 of its rubs. Bub ‘n Mutha’s DownEast Dinnah Dust, is the company’s award-winning original flavor, Sonofa Brisket is the new beef rub and Johnny Bravo is the latest all-purpose rub that was introduced earlier this year. Both companies are Veteran owned and operated.
John Fuhrman, founder of Bub ‘n Mutha’s states, “I couldn’t be happier. Our goal is always to support Veteran owned companies like ours and what Carrie has done with Soldier Girl Coffee is nothing short of amazing.” The first shipment of fresh roasted ground espresso arrived last week at the Bub ‘n Mutha’s facility where it will be blended with the above-mentioned rubs.
Carrie Beavers, founder of Soldier Girl Coffee Company states, "this partnership with Bub 'n Mutha's brings together my love for supporting other veteran owned businesses and BBQ. We will be able to provide improved experience for both of our customers, and employ more veterans with growth. John has created an amazing, award winning, and delicious high-quality product. I could not ask for a better fit".
Bub ‘n Mutha’s is a Veteran owned gourmet dry rub company that started in 2018 in Winter Harbor, Maine. This past January, the entire company relocated to the Midlands with a facility in Columbia. Since arriving, the rubs are now available at 14 Piggly Wiggly stores with more on the way. You can reach the company via their website – www.bubnmuthas.com.
Bub ‘n Mutha’s, Inc. produces gourmet dry rubs that are 100% natural with no preservatives. Winning back-to-back-to-back awards at the International Flavor Awards as well as helping competition BBQ contestants win a variety of categories, is just part of the quality picture in the Bub ‘n Mutha’s history. Blended to be used on anything that used to have fur, fins or feathers, the rubs are sold across the US via the www.bubnmuthas.com website as well as in nearly 100 locations from Maine to Florida.
Soldier Girl Coffee Company is owned by a bold, strong, and sassy female veteran who believes in delicious coffee. Founded just a few years ago in 2021, SGCC is already becoming one of America's fastest, most widely known coffee companies. They take great pride in their coffee products and feature over a dozen high-quality coffee lines. Their roaster grows, mills, and sources premium Arabica coffees, and has visibility and control of production from seed to cup, which is just one reason they taste so good.
As a veteran herself, founder Carrie Beavers understands the devastating effects of Post-Traumatic Stress. As someone who has dealt with it herself, she is committed to donating a portion of all SGCC product sales to nonprofit veteran organizations specializing in helping veterans avoid isolation. These nonprofits encourage veterans to get out, socialize and connect with other veterans to improve mental health. All to reduce veteran suicide.
For more information on her coffee and merchandise, visit soldiergirlcoffeecompany.com it could save a life.
John Fuhrman - Founder
Bub 'n Mutha's
803-888-6252
www.bubnmuthas.com
bubnmuthas@gmail.com
