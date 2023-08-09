USIC Selects Bond-Pro As Their Surety Software Platform
One of Largest Surety insurers In Puerto Rico Will Implement Bond-Pro’s Surety Solution
“The demand for Surety is expanding globally. In response, we’ve increased our capabilities to support clients outside of North America.”TAMPA, FL, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bond-Pro, the leading Surety technology, is excited to announce that one of the largest and most respected Insurance companies in Puerto Rico, has selected Bond-Pro Carrier Edition™ as their Surety solution platform. It was after extensive due diligence, both internally and via a third-party consulting firm, that United Surety & Indemnity Company (USIC), leader in Surety market share in Puerto Rico, decided to use Bond-Pro to automate and manage the entire life cycle of its Surety business.
— Frederick Duguay, President & CEO of Bond-Pro
“Taking great pride in the trust our producers, agents and customers have given us over the years we remain committed to continuing to provide the best products and service to them.” said Javier Santiago, Surety Director at USIC. “Bond-Pro Carrier Edition will allow us to reinforce that commitment by strengthening our customer’s experience.”
Frederick Duguay, President & CEO of Bond-Pro said, “The demand for Surety is expanding globally. In response, we’ve increased our capabilities to support clients outside of North America. Bond-Pro is investing in international expansion to reach new markets including Puerto Rico, Latin America, and beyond. Our partnership with USIC is an exciting next step in our evolution.”
About Bond-Pro
Bond-Pro™ is the leading developer of surety automation and management software. Bond-Pro products have been utilized by many insurance carriers and hundreds of insurance agencies worldwide for over 30 years. The software drives premium growth, improves underwriting efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. Bond-Pro’s products and services enable surety professionals to effectively manage the entire surety life cycle, including account and bond underwriting, scoring, rating, and decision making. For more information visit https://bond-pro.com or call +1 (888) 789-4985.
About USIC Group
United Surety & Indemnity Company (USIC) is a purely Puerto Rican insurance company, has been in the insurance industry for over thirty years, and is only insurance company in Puerto Rico that is rated "A" Excellent by the rating agency A.M. Best. USIC offers a broader array of services and products including Property, Flood, "Builder’s Risk", Commercial Property and Condominium policies. Learn more at https://usicgroup.com.
Jeffrey York
Bond-Pro
+1 813-436-3268
jyork@bond-pro.com
