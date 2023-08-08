MEET & GREET “THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS” STAR BROOKE SMITH AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT AT BUFFALO BILL’S HOUSE ORIGINAL FILMSITE
House Tours Sept. 22-24 Brooke to Sign Autographs / Take Photos with House Tour Guests VIP Photo Opportunity in ‘THE WELL’ with Brooke in Character Costume
It's a film lover's dream to have Brooke Smith, who played victim Catherine Martin in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, return to Buffalo Bill’s House for the first time since the film was shot on location.”PERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the very first time, in an exclusive and intimate event, actress Brooke Smith, who infamously played the unforgettable role as captured victim, Catherine Martin, in the five-time Academy Award winning film, “The Silence of the Lambs,” will return to visit Buffalo Bill’s House, the real film location where the climax to the iconic film was shot.
— Chris Rowan, Buffalo Bill's House owner
Brooke last stepped foot inside "Buffalo Bill’s House” over thirty years ago during the scene where she is rescued from the infamous ‘well’ in which she is held captive by the serial killer Buffalo Bill in the iconic film “The Silence of the Lambs”. In that scene, Brooke is led out of the house and through its doors into the arms of her mother, Senator Ruth Martin (played by Diane Baker).
Fans are now able to purchase a ticket for a meet and greet with Brooke Smith during the weekend of September 22-24 (multiple time slots are available). All guests will receive a full guided tour of Buffalo Bill's House and the opportunity to meet actress Brooke Smith, who played Buffalo Bill's captured victim Catherine Martin. Brooke will be signing 8x10 autographs and memorabilia and taking pictures with tour guests (for an additional fee). There will even be a special VIP Experience add-on with Brooke for the “Silence” superfan who wants a photo in the well with Brooke dressed as her character Catherine Martin.
Tours will be personally conducted by Buffalo Bill’s House owner, Chris Rowan. During the exclusive tours, intimate groups of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will last approximately 90 minutes in length.
Tours are $125 per person and the following special Brooke Smith weekend 2023 dates are currently available:
BROOKE SMITH SPECIAL WEEKEND PHOTO OPPS/AUTOGRAPHS/HOUSE TOURS:
Friday, September 22nd 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Saturday, September 23rd 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Sunday, September 24th 10am-12pm; 1-3pm; 4-6pm
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the following during this special event (Additional charges apply for Autograph signing and VIP Experience):
• Meet & Greet with Brooke Smith
• Signed 8x10 Autograph
• VIP Experience with Brooke Smith in the well (with Brooke dressed as Catherine Martin)
“It is a film enthusiast’s dream come true to have Brooke Smith, who played the seminal role of Catherine Martin, the captured victim in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’, return to Buffalo Bill’s House for the very first time since shooting the film on location over thirty years ago,” said Chris Rowan, owner of Buffalo Bill’s House. “We are so excited and honored to be able to bring this meet and greet opportunity with Brooke for our guests to enjoy. As huge cinephiles ourselves, we know this ultra-exclusive, intimate experience is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
For complete Brooke Smith Special Weekend event details, please click the link https://buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-events/
Halloween weekend regular house tours are also available October 28-29. For regular tour details: https://buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours/
Before putting the lotion in the basket in “The Silence of the Lambs,” Brooke Smith was a regular fixture in the 1980s New York hardcore punk music scene. Rebellious adolescents flocked to New York's Lower East Side to take in the sounds of the new music that dominated famous clubs like CBGBs. Her newly released book, Sunday Matinee, is a collection of Brooke's incredibly intimate photos documenting that time before digital cameras and cell photos.
In addition to her famous role in “Silence,” Brooke Smith has enjoyed a decades-long successful career as an actress in film and television, appearing in such notable films as "Mr. Wonderful," "Bad Company" and "Melinda and Melinda," as well as having held recurring roles in popular television and cable series including "Grey’s Anatomy", "Law & Order" and "Bates Motel."
Guests who book the Brooke Smith Special Weekend tour at Buffalo Bill’s House will be delighted by the interactive well set, located in the basement of the house. The well is a replica of the infamous well in the movie, and is uncannily realistic. Constructed of real granite with all the gruesome markings from the movie, the well includes details such as the bloody fingernail scratches along the wall. Guests who purchase a ‘VIP Experience with Brooke Smith’ in the well will actually be able to physically enter the four feet deep well for a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity with Brooke, who will be dressed in a “hostage” costume, similar to what she wore as the famous movie hostage, Catherine Martin, in the iconic film.
To set the mood for the well photo opportunity, guests will be greeted upon entry by sounds of dripping water along with sound clips from the film of the victim Catherine screaming for her life. Additional props include a stuffed animal “Precious,” the little white bichon frise dog owned by the killer, a bucket, complete with lotion, which can be raised and lowered, as well knob & tube lighting to add to the eerie effect. To complete the chilling scene, there is also a hose for guests who want to channel Buffalo Bill’s character. All props can be used by guests to make their photo with Brooke Smith truly memorable.
‘Buffalo Bill’s Workshop of Horrors,’ also located in the basement of the house, is a re-creation of the famous Buffalo Bill’s dance set from the film complete with vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, as well as a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for guests’ use.
In the attic, guests will find ‘Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse,’ a retro-inspired game room that features a large screen TV complete with a 600+ library of select 70’s, 80’s and 90’s films on DVD and VHS. The Playhouse is tricked out with a host of full-sized classic arcade video games.
Buffalo Bill’s House is currently running a Summer Sale. A 25% OFF discount is applied for a two-night stay, a 30% discount for a three-night stay and 35% off for four nights or longer.
