Healey-Driscoll Administration Celebrates MA Farmers Market Week 

BOSTON — In recognition of the important role that farmers markets play in providing and expanding access to fresh, healthy, and local food in Massachusetts, Governor Maura Healey has declared August 6 to August 12, 2023, as Massachusetts Farmers Market Week. To celebrate the Governor’s declaration, members of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR), along with local, state, and federal officials, will spend the upcoming week touring farmers markets throughout the Commonwealth to highlight the impact that they have on their communities, serving as a vital link for the public to buy directly from local farmers.

Along with the local produce and food that they provide, farmers markets serve as dynamic community spaces where the public can learn more from farmers about the local food system and how their food is grown. Many provide family-friendly activities like live cooking demonstrations, live music, and other fun entertainment programming. More importantly, farmers markets allow consumers to understand and recognize the hard work that goes into growing and harvesting food.

“From Pittsfield to Provincetown, Massachusetts is home to over 200 summer and fall farmers markets and 50 winter farmers markets,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “Despite the recent extreme weather events, our farmers markets continue to be vibrant gathering spaces filled with energy, excitement, and fresh locally grown food. I want to thank all our farmers and farmers market managers who work tirelessly year-round to bring these spaces to life, contributing to a strong local food system that benefits us all.”

The vast majority of farmers markets in Massachusetts are proud participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), and the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons which all serve low-income communities in providing them with increased access to fresh produce. Additionally, the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) is a highly popular seasonal, annual program that provides low-income seniors with coupons to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, fresh-cut herbs, and honey from Massachusetts farmers. Every year, coupons are spent at over 300 farmers’ markets and farmstands across the state.

This year, through a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) award of $1.4 million, the MDAR Senior FMNP increased both the benefit amount and the number of seniors served. For the next two years, participating seniors will be eligible for double the previous amount of benefits, with an increase from $25 to $50 per season. The program serves close to 30,000 seniors across the state.

“Over 20% of Massachusetts’ total sales of agricultural products come from direct sales at outlets such as farmers markets, which is the highest proportion in the country,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Now more than ever, it is a critical time to go out and shop at your local farmers market and support your local farmers. Although recent extreme weather events have damaged some of our farms, our farmers are resilient and able to overcome the many challenges that face them. While it’s been a difficult year for our farming community, it’s also the perfect time to be celebrating farmers markets as pillars of their local community and providers of wonderful, fresh, and delicious products.”

Tours will take place on the following dates and times during Farmers Market Week:

Monday, 8/7

10:00AM: Truro Farmers Market

3:30PM: Cambridge, Central Square Farmers Market

Tuesday, 8/8

1:00PM: Springfield Forest Park Farmers Market

2:30PM: Springfield/Brightwood Farmers Market

Wednesday, 8/9

3:30PM: East Boston Farmers Market at Central Square Park

Thursday, 8/10

11:30AM: Lynn Farmers Market

2:00PM: Cambridge, Kendall Square Farmers Market

5:00PM: Framingham Farmers Market

Saturday, 8/12

10:00PM: Pittsfield Farmers Market, The Common, 100 First St.

A complete listing of farmers markets throughout Massachusetts can be found on the MassGrown & Fresher website.

###