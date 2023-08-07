Homicide: 2500 Block of Ontario Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the 2500 Block of Ontario Road, Northwest.

At approximately 1:01 am, Third District officers responded to the listed location for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three adult male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found two of the victims had no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The remaining victim was transported to an area hospital, for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the third victim, Vincent Martin, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.

The decedents have been identified as 34-year-old James Morgan, 30-year-old Jamal Morgan, and 42-year-old Vincent Martin all of Southeast, DC

