Travelers should build extra time into cross border trips during Texas sales tax holiday, school year resumption

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers to build more time into their travel plans as the annual Texas back to school tax-free holiday is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 and some area private schools begin their school year. Typically, the Texas sales tax holiday weekend will generate higher than normal border crossing numbers as area residents travel to participate in the annual money saving event.

“CBP will monitor traffic, open additional lanes as necessary but is still advising the traveling public to be patient and build more time into their travel plans this week with Texas tax-free weekend coming up and the forthcoming return of the school year for many area private schools,” said acting CBP Director of Field Operations Eugene Crawford, Laredo Field Office. “Shoppers from Mexico tend to flock to South Texas retail stores during this tax-free weekend so plan accordingly.”

While CBP will work to effectively manage the traffic flow they will also continue to enforce their vital homeland security mission. CBP officers working in the South Texas area routinely stop drug smugglers, encounter agriculture violations, identify wanted subjects and more as they carry out their border security mission.

Members of the traveling public can monitor border wait times online or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via the Apple app store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated hourly.

