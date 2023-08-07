Heiser Counseling Partners with CapCog to Improve Access to Mental Health Services for Senior Citizens
Heiser Counseling collaborates with CapCog, opening doors for seniors to access covered mental health services.
Ensuring access to mental health support, especially for seniors, is crucial. Our partnership with CapCog makes this possible.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Destany Schadder, founder of Heiser Counseling, is proud to announce a new partnership with CapCog, the Capital Area Council of Governments. This alliance will provide necessary mental health services to seniors aged 60 and above, targeting individuals with mental health ailments who often find their needs unmet within the healthcare system.
This partnership enables qualifying seniors to receive 6 to 8 fully covered mental health counseling sessions, focusing on individuals with mild to moderate impairments or those temporarily suffering from severe impairments.
"By partnering with CapCog, we are expanding our reach and providing much-needed mental health support to seniors in our community," said Destany Schadder. "We believe that mental health care is critical to overall health and well-being at all stages of life. Our seniors, especially those who have recently experienced health crises or hospitalization, are particularly vulnerable and often underserved. This collaboration allows us to make a positive impact."
Beyond mental health counseling, the partnership also covers various support services. This includes caregiver support for primary caregivers aged 18 or older caring for an adult aged 60 or older or any individual diagnosed with Alzheimer's or disease-related dementia.
Also available are Emergency Response Systems for homebound and frail individuals aged 60 and above and Medication Screening services for seniors taking multiple medications, including over-the-counter items and supplements. In limited service areas east of IH35, frozen meal delivery services will be provided, ensuring that nutritional needs are met alongside mental health care.
Destany added, "Our collaboration with CapCog extends not only mental health services to seniors but also offers holistic support that benefits their caregivers and contributes to their overall health and well-being."
Eligible individuals and caregivers can apply for these services by filling out a form, which can be requested at heisercounseling.com. This program embodies Heiser Counseling's commitment to accessible, comprehensive mental health care for all demographics within the Austin community.
For more information about this partnership or the services offered, please contact:
Destany Schadder
(512) 937-3991
destany@heisercounseling.com
About Heiser Counseling
Heiser Counseling, founded by Destany Schadder, MA, LPC-Associate, R--DMT, NCC, offers a unique approach to mental health using integrative mind-body therapy techniques. Focusing on Dialectical Behavioral Therapy & Acceptance Commitment Therapy, Destany pairs her deep understanding of the body and nervous system with traditional counseling methods to deliver holistic mental health solutions. To learn more, visit heisercounseling.com.
Destany Schadder
Heiser Counseling
+1 512-937-3991
