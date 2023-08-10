Introducing Finfare Connect: The Next Evolution of NetworkB

IRVINE, CA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Finfare, an up-and-coming expense management platform, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey of transforming financial services. Following the successful acquisition of Network B, a prominent technology company specializing in card-linked offers, affiliate offers, and gift cards, Finfare is proud to unveil Network B’s new brand identity as Finfare Connect.

Finfare Connect represents the integration of Network B's cutting-edge services into Finfare's comprehensive product portfolio. This strategic move will empower businesses to revolutionize their financial health and unlock unparalleled growth opportunities. By combining forces, Finfare Connect will become a one-stop shop for publishers, advertisers, and merchants in the open-banking and card-linked offers space.

"We are truly excited to embark on this transformative journey as Finfare Connect," said Wayne Lin, Founder and CEO of Finfare. "The acquisition of Network B enables us to expand our reach and offer our business customers an even broader range of financial services. With Finfare Connect, we are committed to providing an ecosystem of financial solutions for businesses, enhance customer engagement, and drive revenue growth."

Network B has quickly established itself as a market leader in the UK since its inception in January 2020. With over 4 million customers gaining access to more than 4,000 offers through its 28 publisher partners, Network B has redefined customer engagement and retention. Now, as part of Finfare, these powerful capabilities will be amplified on a global scale.

"We are delighted to join forces with Finfare and bring our exceptional products to the United States," stated Brad Blake, founder and Managing Director of Finfare Connect. "Together, we will reshape the landscape of open banking and card-linked offers. Finfare Connect will enable us to deliver a seamless experience for publishers, advertisers, and customers alike. We are confident that this new chapter will generate substantial value for our customers, partners, and the industry as a whole."

The union of Finfare and Network B will not only benefit businesses but also expand Finfare Connect's presence across diverse geographies and industries. By combining expertise and resources, Finfare Connect is poised to accelerate growth and solidify its position as a global leader in fintech solutions. As Finfare Connect embarks on this exciting journey, the company extends a warm welcome to Brad Blake and the Network B team. Together, they will drive innovation, deliver exceptional value, and shape the future of financial services.

About Finfare:

Finfare is an expense management platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve their financial health. Finfare enables employers to issue physical or virtual charge cards, set custom spend limits, and have purchases auto-matched to receipts to eliminate the need for expense reports. With advanced data visualization and intelligent analytics, Finfare empowers businesses to save time and money so they can focus on growing their businesses.

The Finfare Executive Charge Card is offered by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.

For more information, please contact:

Hana Lee, Chief Growth Officer [hanal@finfare.com]

Brad Blake, Managing Director - Finfare Connect & Finfare UK [bradb@finfare.com]

