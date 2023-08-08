Rogue Risk Unveils the Industry's First AI-Powered Commercial Insurance Search Engine for Small Business Owners
Rogue Risk has launched its AI-powered commercial insurance search engine, designed to empower small businesses with instant, tailored insights.
Troy, NY, 8/9/2023 — Rogue Risk is revolutionizing insurance for small businesses with the launch of its AI-powered commercial insurance search engine. Offering real-time access to essential insurance information, this breakthrough tool is designed to empower small businesses with instant, tailored insights.
Key Features and Benefits:
Real-Time Access: Immediate insights into the most relevant commercial insurance options.
Tailored for Small Businesses: Customized resource recommendations to fit unique business needs.
Simplified Search: Navigate through complex insurance topics with ease.
Continual Improvement: New and improved resources are added daily.
24/7 Access: Ready to assist at any time.
"Our new search engine, we’ve named Martha, demystifies commercial insurance, giving small business owners the power to make informed decisions quickly," said Ryan Hanley, founder and CEO of Rogue Risk. "We're delivering the future of insurance today."
Small business owners interested in exploring the platform and experiencing its unique benefits can take it for a spin at www.roguerisk.com/commercial-insurance-search-engine.
Rogue Risk built Martha, their “Quantum Concierge,” in partnership with Wonderchat, a provider of custom AI chatbots trained on unique datasets.
About Rogue Risk
Rogue Risk leads the way in customized insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. More information is available at www.roguerisk.com
Wonderchat is a tool that helps you build AI chatbots trained on your unique dataset. Learn more at https://wonderchat.io
