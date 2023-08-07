SUE Association Announces National Conference, ﻿September 12-14 in Arlington, VA

Fairfax, VA – A national conference on state-of-the-art practice in subsurface utility engineering (SUE) will convene outside of Washington, DC in Arlington, Virginia on September 12 to 14, the Subsurface Utility Engineering Association announced today.

“The SUE Association will once again offer an outstanding lineup of speakers, presentations, and discussions on current issues specific to the SUE community of practice,” said Daniel Checchia, (Colliers Engineering & Design Inc.) President-Elect and Chair of the Education/Conference Program Committee of the SUE Association. “The SUE field is constantly changing as new technology enters the market and clients more frequently adopt ASCE 38-22, Standard Guideline for Investigating and Documenting Existing Utilities. This conference is a must for practitioners and other participants in SUE to keep abreast of news and the latest developments."

Formed in 2018, the SUE Association has worked to educate and inform the user community about subsurface utility engineering, grow the SUE market, and promote best practices in the delivery of professional SUE services through ASCE 38-22.

Building on the success of its previous conferences held in Washington, DC, Denver, Colorado, and Palm Harbor, Florida, the fourth annual SUE Association Conference will be held September 12-14 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, Arlington, VA, just outside of Washington, DC. The venue is convenient to Capitol Hill, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and other destinations in the Nation’s Capital.

The conference will feature thought leaders in the SUE profession, representatives of technology firms, and discussions on policy, practice, and market issues.

﻿To register for the conference, visit www.sueassociation.com/conference. To join the SUE Association, visit www.sueassociation.com/benefits.







