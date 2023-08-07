Essential Millennial Announces Rebrand and Relaunch

Essential Millennial, the niche blogging brand, has relaunched with a fresh new brand, offering a range of services targeting creators and small businesses.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential Millennial, which was founded as a blog in 2019, is emerging as a fresh new face in the digital marketing industry, having relaunched on 7 August as an agency. They are now focussing on building future-proofed strategies for businesses and creators in the face of industry disruptions caused by emerging AI technologies.

In 2019, the Essential Millennial was founded as a collaborative blog that brought together a team of writers, artists, copywriters, designers, and even teachers to share experiences and talk about the subjects that mattered to them. But in recent months, Essential Millennial founder and CEO, Forrest Smith, has been working on taking the project in an ambitious new direction.

"We created Essential Millennial almost four years ago, simply as a portfolio for work opportunities," Smith says. "The time and the effort we put into Essential Millennial ended up getting us a foot in the door at the places we wanted to go. But, we didn't think of it as something that can be used to help other creators reach their goals. When I revisited the project a while later, I realised that it has so much more potential."

Smith has set his sights on withstanding the industry disruptions from emerging AI technologies like ChatGPT by creating a platform for independent creators and small businesses who lack the resources and/or skills to invest in effective digital marketing campaigns.

"I've spent almost a decade in newsrooms, agencies, and producing content independently for start-ups, small businesses and corporates," he adds. "And I've seen that crafting effective digital marketing strategies has become a huge barrier for countless small companies. Investing in a full-time marketing team, hiring contractors, or paying freelancers is simply out of reach or impractical when you're starting out. And for creators themselves, their fields are facing what is perceived to be an existential threat in the form of AI technologies.

"Our mission is to make digital marketing skills more accessible to the people who need them the most – the little guys. And we are identifying strategies to preserve the innate vale of human-created content."

Essential Millennial relaunched on Monday 7 August and they are operating in Cape Town South Africa. You can find out more information about Essential Millennial at essentialmillennial.com.