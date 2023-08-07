Arcturus Becomes Go-To-Market Partner for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios Technology
New Pipeline to Offer Complete, Photorealistic End-to-End Solution, from Capture to Distribution, for Projects of Any Size, for Any IndustryLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcturus, a pioneer in volumetric video technology, today announced that it has been selected as go-to-market partner for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios (MRCS) solutions. Content creators looking to leverage the power of volumetric video will soon have access to a complete end-to-end capture solution through Arcturus, featuring one of the most advanced 3D capture and reconstruction systems in existence and paired with an award-winning editing and streaming tool, all overseen by the most experienced volumetric team in the world.
MRCS software provides one of the highest-quality capture solutions on the market. Over 100 cameras work in unison to capture a subject in motion from multiple angles. The data is then processed by sophisticated reconstruction software to create high-quality, photorealistic 3D video for use in anything from VFX to live broadcasts to MR and beyond. In the coming months, the MRCS technology will integrate with Arcturus’ industry-leading HoloSuite tools to give users the ability to take the captured data and then edit it. From there, users can stream a compressed version to any device without loss of quality, all within the same pipeline.
“Arcturus has obsessed over MR and volumetric video for a decade, and our primary goal has always been to advance the state of volumetric production as a whole,” said Kamal Mistry, Arcturus CEO. “The MRCS technology gives us the opportunity to work with some of the best creators and studios in the world. By partnering with them, we will find comprehensive solutions that can help make volumetric technology more accessible, while introducing more options for how to use it.”
For content creators looking to take advantage of the power of volumetric video for a specific project or campaign, Arcturus will pair them with a licensed MRCS studio based on individual needs. Current license holders include some of the biggest capture studios in the world, with more expected to join in the future. Users can also work directly with Arcturus and take advantage of its own, in-house solution built around MRCS and HoloSuite technology. For the first time, the pioneers in editing and streaming volumetric video will begin to offer solutions for every aspect of the volumetric capture process, from initial recordings to final distribution.
For studios looking to become an MRCS partner, Arcturus can provide both the license and the expertise to help them set up a full studio from scratch or adapt an existing studio. On-site consultants will be dispatched to walk the client through the installation and construction process. Once up and running, Arcturus will continue to offer on-demand support as needed.
As a benefit of the ongoing support for MRCS licensees, along with producing its own projects, Arcturus will see an immediate boost to its R&D efforts focused on advancing volumetric video. Already considered one of the preeminent development teams in the industry, the addition of capture and reconstruction technologies will further accelerate its work, including the use of AI to improve capture quality while using fewer cameras.
As Arcturus develops new capabilities for the MRCS technology, it remains committed to its work as a member of the Volumetric Format Association, supporting the volumetric video production ecosystem as a whole. Arcturus will continue developing and evolving tools that are capture-agnostic, including HoloSuite, which empowers creators working with volumetric data from any provider.
About Arcturus
Arcturus makes the tools needed for content creators to fully harness the power of volumetric video for multiple industries. Founded in 2016 by some of the leading storytellers and innovators from transformative organizations like Pixar, Netflix, Dreamworks, Autodesk, Google and YouTube, Arcturus was ideally suited to create “HoloSuite,” a SAAS post-production platform, featuring the industry-leading tools for editing, compressing and streaming volumetric video. HoloSuite is available now, and compatible with most major 3D creation tools.
As part of its efforts to bring volumetric video to a wider audience, Arcturus is currently consulting with a wide range of customers working to bring volumetric humans to virtual production, mixed reality and more, while also helping broadcast partners introduce new options to help expand live events.
