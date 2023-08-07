Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,295 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

August 07, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced that it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.

The IPAC is comprised of 21 members who serve staggered three-year terms and have diverse professional backgrounds, including insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, and policyholder advocacy.

Each year, the Board selects seven individuals to each serve three-year terms. The Board may select additional individuals to fill any term that is unexpired and vacated by an existing member.

Interested individuals may submit a Statement of Interest to the Board between Monday, August 7 and Monday, October 2, 2023. The Board plans to announce the appointment of members later this year. Additional information about the selection process, including instructions on how to apply for IPAC membership, can be found in the Federal Register notice.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces it is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee (IPAC)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more