HUBDO ADDS DOPRICER CPQ TO THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

Connect DoPricer CPQ to HubSpot

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, App Partner HubDo announced that DoPricer CPQ is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

DoPricer CPQ automates B2B customer quoting in HubSpot, applying company discounts and prices instantly, saving time while avoiding delays and overcharging. DoPricer works inside HubSpot Professional and Enterprise editions for sending accurate quotes fast.

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

UK-based manufacturer Rivertrace PLC (rivertrace.com) uses DoPricer to control and rationalise product/customer pricing and discounts. UK MD Martin Saunders says… “DoPricer is a Game Changer, for far greater efficiency, fewer questions and higher customer satisfaction. HubSpot quotes are turned around quicker because sales reps and back office staff are confident prices and discounts are accurate.”

“HubDo is proud to help B2B companies to be efficient, responsive and build customer trust through accurate agreed prices and discounts every time”, CEO & Founder Pete Nicholls.

About: HUBDO

HubDo is a Danish developer of software products which add native functionality to HubSpot CRM. HubDo ApS was founded in Copenhagen by Pete Nicholls in 2021. Visit www.hubdo.com