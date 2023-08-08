CFISA's Security Awareness Training Level II Recertified by State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)
2023 Represents the Fifth Consecutive Year of Certification
This achievement reinforces CFISA's ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality cybersecurity training to our clients.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA), a leading provider of online security awareness training, is pleased to announce that its comprehensive training program has been successfully re-certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This recognition reaffirms CFISA's commitment to delivering top-notch cybersecurity education and highlights the company's dedication to promoting a safer digital environment for businesses and individuals alike.
The State of Texas DIR is responsible for overseeing information technology and cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines for state agencies. To obtain recertification, CFISA underwent a rigorous evaluation process, which included a thorough review of its training curriculum, instructional methodology, and delivery platform.
"We are thrilled to receive recertification from the State of Texas Department of Information Resources," said Michael Levin, CEO and Founder of CFISA. "This achievement reinforces CFISA's ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality cybersecurity training to our clients. As the cyber threat landscape evolves, we remain committed to empowering organizations and individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to defend against emerging risks."
CFISA's online security awareness training equips employees with essential cybersecurity knowledge to recognize and prevent cyber threats, such as phishing attacks, social engineering, data breaches, and malware infections. The program utilizes engaging content, interactive simulations, and real-world examples to ensure participants retain critical information and apply it effectively in their day-to-day digital activities.
With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, investing in robust security awareness training is vital for all organizations. The recertification from the State of Texas DIR further validates CFISA's position as a reliable partner in the fight against cybercrime.
CFISA continues to enhance its training content regularly, staying up-to-date with the latest cyber threats and best practices. Additionally, the company's training program aligns with industry standards and compliance requirements, making it an invaluable resource for organizations aiming to improve their overall cybersecurity posture.
For more information about CFISA's certified security awareness training and its other cybersecurity offerings, please visit https://www.cfisa.com.
About the Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)
A renowned provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, CFISA was founded by Michael Levin, a former Secret Service agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security. Offering comprehensive training and consulting services to businesses, government agencies, and healthcare institutions, with a mission to raise cyber awareness and empower individuals with the skills to protect against cyber threats, CFISA has established itself as a leading authority in the cybersecurity industry.
