Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,041 in the last 365 days.

CFISA's Security Awareness Training Level II Recertified by State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

Center for Information Security Awareness

Center for Information Security Awareness

Michael Levin CFISA Founder and CEO

Michael Levin CFISA Founder and CEO

2023 Represents the Fifth Consecutive Year of Certification

This achievement reinforces CFISA's ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality cybersecurity training to our clients.”
— Michael Levin, CEO and Founder, CFISA
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA), a leading provider of online security awareness training, is pleased to announce that its comprehensive training program has been successfully re-certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). This recognition reaffirms CFISA's commitment to delivering top-notch cybersecurity education and highlights the company's dedication to promoting a safer digital environment for businesses and individuals alike.

The State of Texas DIR is responsible for overseeing information technology and cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines for state agencies. To obtain recertification, CFISA underwent a rigorous evaluation process, which included a thorough review of its training curriculum, instructional methodology, and delivery platform.

"We are thrilled to receive recertification from the State of Texas Department of Information Resources," said Michael Levin, CEO and Founder of CFISA. "This achievement reinforces CFISA's ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality cybersecurity training to our clients. As the cyber threat landscape evolves, we remain committed to empowering organizations and individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to defend against emerging risks."

CFISA's online security awareness training equips employees with essential cybersecurity knowledge to recognize and prevent cyber threats, such as phishing attacks, social engineering, data breaches, and malware infections. The program utilizes engaging content, interactive simulations, and real-world examples to ensure participants retain critical information and apply it effectively in their day-to-day digital activities.

With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, investing in robust security awareness training is vital for all organizations. The recertification from the State of Texas DIR further validates CFISA's position as a reliable partner in the fight against cybercrime.

CFISA continues to enhance its training content regularly, staying up-to-date with the latest cyber threats and best practices. Additionally, the company's training program aligns with industry standards and compliance requirements, making it an invaluable resource for organizations aiming to improve their overall cybersecurity posture.

For more information about CFISA's certified security awareness training and its other cybersecurity offerings, please visit https://www.cfisa.com.

About the Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA)

A renowned provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, CFISA was founded by Michael Levin, a former Secret Service agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security. Offering comprehensive training and consulting services to businesses, government agencies, and healthcare institutions, with a mission to raise cyber awareness and empower individuals with the skills to protect against cyber threats, CFISA has established itself as a leading authority in the cybersecurity industry.

Michael Levin
The Center for Information Security Awareness
+1 561-325-6050
media@cfisa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CFISA's Security Awareness Training Level II Recertified by State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more